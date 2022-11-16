Phantom Sounds Isolate: Minimal Tech House perfection

By Isaac Martinez Trejos 71

Phantom Sounds is fast becoming one of the best makers for Tech House sample packs- they’re supported by artists signed to labels like Spinnin’, Toolroom, and Repopulate Mars, and with a great deal going on right now for one of their finest offerings, you could very well find yourself using their sounds too. Phantom Sounds Isolate, with a menagerie of great content inspired by the likes of Michael Bibi, Cloonee, PAWSA, Eddy M, Blackchild, and more, is an absolute no-brainer for anyone looking to add some minimal tech house flavor to their projects.

Isolate is full of deep and subtle sounds, forming a carefully, expertly crafted collection of loops, one-shots, MIDI files, FX, and templates that are among some of the best in minimal tech house.

The full 450 MB (unzipped) of content is as follows:

30 Bass Loops (+MIDI)

15 Bass One Shots

30 Synth Loops (+MIDI)

24 Synth One Shots

15 Vocal Loops

10 Trumpet Loops

10 Pad Loops

80 Drum Loops

140 Drum One-Shots

15 FX

1 Ableton Starter Project

1 FL Studio Starter Project

Phantom Sounds Isolate is available here at the official Phantom Sounds website. The price is currently at $30 (down from $47), but you can save an extra 15% by using the code “WERAVEYOU15” at checkout! Have a listen to the demo here on Soundcloud, and watch the video below to see how to best make use of the included starter projects.

Image credit: Phantom Sounds