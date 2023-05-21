Let’s explore the contents of Rumba Vol.2. It features 30 bass loops and 30 synth loops, all accompanied by their MIDI counterparts, allowing you to customize and tweak the sounds to fit your unique style. Additionally, you’ll find 5 construction kits, complete with MIDI files and stems, enabling you to study and dissect professional arrangements to enhance your own compositions.

To add more flavor to your tracks, the pack includes 20 bongo loops, 20 clave loops, and 20 conga loops, providing authentic Latin percussion elements that will inject rhythm and energy into your productions. You’ll also find 110 drum loops (including full, hat, percussion, and top loops), 140 drum one-shots, and 20 FXs, giving you a vast selection of high-quality drum sounds and effects to enhance your beats.

Rumba Vol.2 doesn’t stop there. It offers 20 bass one-shots, 20 synth one-shots, and 30 live guitar loops (both dry and wet) to add organic elements and unique textures to your tracks. Furthermore, you’ll discover 25 vocal loops that can add that extra touch of Latin flavor to your productions.

With a total unzipped size of over 2.2GB, this pack provides an abundance of diverse and professionally crafted samples, ensuring that you have everything you need to create your next Latin Tech House masterpiece.

But that’s not all. As an added bonus, “Rumba Vol.2” also grants you access to 5 pro construction kits created by seasoned professionals. These kits are compatible with any DAW and serve as valuable educational resources, offering insights into arrangement, mixing, and sound selection techniques employed by top-level producers.