Pioneer DJ introduces DJM-S7 new performance DJ mixer

By Olivier Jeske 35

Although most companies in the industry directly related to live music and DJing have written off 2020, Pioneer DJ has actually made some serious growth moves. Over the past 12 months, the electronics giant has released the HDJ-CUE1 headphones, a new version of the now-legendary CDJ-3000, and recorded a big boost in sales during the lockdown, as we wrote about here. The company, without which it’s hard to imagine festivals and club events, doesn’t intend to slow down in 2021 and has just unveiled another new addition to its camp – the two-channel DJM-S7 new performance DJ mixer for rekordbox and Serato DJ Pro.

The new 2-channel mixer gives you the freedom to customize your setup and allows you to use Serato DJ Pro for free. The DJM-S7 performance mixer is designed for versatile DJs looking for equipment for creative performances and instant audience attention. The DJM-S7 follows on from the DJM-S11 with a host of new and important features – 8 large pads for use when performing on each channel, large effects levers, MIDI Loop feature, a built-in USB hub, and a Combo Pad mode for using 2 modes from Serato DJ Pro simultaneously. Most importantly, the DJM-S7 has the ability to connect the mixer to your phone via Bluetooth!

The DJM-S7 will be available from the end of January to March for $1,399. Read the full specification here and watch an official introduction video below.

Image Credit: Pioneer