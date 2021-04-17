Pioneer DJ release new VM Series of speakers

Pioneer DJ captured a lot of attention in 2020 catering to the release of the HDJ-CUE1 headphone and the CDJ-3000 multi-player. At the start of 2021 they also released DJM-S7 DJ mixer and now Pioneer have released their newest VM Series of speakers. Currently, it’s not possible to play at live events due to the COVID-19 pandemic but Pioneer has been taking this into account while developing 3 new speakers. These near-field monitor speakers will integrate the environment of a club directly into your studio. Catch a glimpse of how your new songs will sound in a club with the VM-50, VM-70, and VM-80.

To give you a closer look inside the 3 Pioneer VM Series speakers, we’ve listed the specifications of all 3, individually, down below.

VM-50:

5.25″ woofer (ARAMID cone)

Frequency range: 40 Hz – 36 kHz

Maximum Sound Pressure: 107 dB

Weight: 5.5 kg

DSP control

Color: Black and White

VM-70:

6.5″ woofer (ARAMID cone)

Frequency range: 37 Hz – 36 kHz

Maximum Sound Pressure: 112 dB

Weight: 7.7 kg

DSP control

Color: Black

VM-80:

8″ woofer (ARAMID cone)

Frequency range: 34 Hz – 36 kHz

Maximum Sound Pressure: 115 dB

Weight: 9.7 kg

DSP control

Color: Black

The VM-50 is currently available for $169, the VM-70 is available for $229, and the VM-80 for $289. Keep in mind that these are the prices for 1 active speaker, not as a pair. Find your local Pioneer DJ dealership by clicking the button down below.

See the VM Series in action:

Image Credit: Pioneer