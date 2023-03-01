Pioneer launch new flagship DJM-A9 mixer

By Isaac Martinez Trejos 133

Every DJ knows the name Pioneer– whether it’s controllers, headphones, speakers, or software, the brand is absolutely ubiquitous in the realm of electronic music. They’ve garnered a reputation for being one of the best companies in the business, and their new flagship mixer only adds to their lofty status. The Pioneer DJM-A9 is here!

A clear upgrade on its predecessor (the DJM-900NXS2), Pioneer asserts that the DJM-A9 has “stunningly clear sound quality, enhanced playability and connectivity, and a host of new features”. The improved sound quality comes from a blend of refinements on existing technology and the addition of new components. New high-quality A/D and D/A converters provide incredibly clear sound; playability is better than ever thanks to more space between EQ knobs, brighter LEDs, and a host of improvements to the the faders, including optimized response, slicker composition, and the inclusion of the MAGVEL FADER crossfader.

The well-liked Sound Color FX feature now comes with a toggable Center Lock option, allowing you to quickly turn the knob with the risk of accidentally switching to the other parameter. Phantom power makes the DJM-A9 the first ever DJ mixer to allow you to connect a condenser mic directly to it, and advanced connectivity lets you connect 2 PC/Mac computers at the same time, utilize Bluetooth to wireless drop audio tracks, and more. It even supports Stagehand for remote management from front-of-house.

This mixer takes advantage of DVS technology, both with rekordbox and Serato DJ Pro; it’s also fully compatible with Pioneer’s DJM-REC app, TC Supply’s ShowKontrol and PRO DJ Link Bridge for video and lighting support. It also comes with lockable power cord designed to always stay firmly in place.

The DJM-A9 is available for $2,699. Get yours today from one of the many authorized Pioneer dealers around the world.

Watch the official introduction below for your first look at the Pioneer DJM-A9 mixer!

Image credit: Pioneer (Press)

Next article: Steinberg releases the new HALion 7 software instrument