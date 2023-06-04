Former CEO of PlayStation specializes in Audio AI

As the music industry is coping with all of the advantages and disadvantages AI brings, more and more people are hopping on the bandwagon. Artificial Intelligence is stated to be the next breakthrough within many industries and we’re just at the tipping point towards it. Musicians and artists already draw all the benefits coming from this tech development, and so are the board of directors of many companies.

Shawn Layden, the former CEO of Sony Interactive Entertainment, announced to be working alongside PlusMusic.ai. The company is aiming for an even better experience of gaming audio through the use of Adaptive audio AI.

“We take existing real human created songs, compositions, sounds and use our proprietary Adaptive Audio AI to produce adaptive soundtracks that are perfectly suited to the needs of each individual digital experience.”

A full team consisting of 12 members is making sure that this technological development will be introduced to the world. The former chairman of PlayStation mentioned their potential and started as an official partner of the company. As Shawn immersed himself in the gaming industry for many years, it’s not a coincidence that he went in this direction. He himself knows very well that gaming and music are inseparable and that there will always be new inventions that will improve this chemistry. Whether it’s 8D or a higher quality of music, technology will always renew itself. PlusMusic.ai took that leap of faith and created a complete platform offering music for your games:

“We built the PlusMusic platform to make soundtracking any game easy, fast and simple so you could focus on building the best game possible. Why? because we want to play your game. Let’s go!”

Use their platform just like you normally use your favorite music platform, such as Spotify. Discover your favorite soundtrack, connect it to your game, license the selected song, and be ready to play.

A total of 3 service levels are right at your disposal: Starter, Premium, and AA/Large Indie. The starter is totally free, Premium is $100/month and when interested in AA/Large Indie you have to contact PlusMusic.ai. Each level comes with its own unique services of course. Have a look right here in order to find some more information about the company.

