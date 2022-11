Plugin Boutique Black Friday & Cyber Monday Deals

By Hemant Khatri 1.29k

During this month, we’ve picked the most important Black Friday deals from the biggest music production companies in the world. We’re talking about Native Instruments, Waves, Antares, Arturia, Output, Cableguys, and FabFilter. Most of these deals are running until the month of December, so make sure you don’t miss out on the best ones. Down below you’ll find a list of the best Black Friday & Cyber Monday deals from Plugin Boutique in 2022.

Best Plugin Boutique Black Friday Deals

1. Moog Black Friday Sale

Date: 20 Oct – 31 Dec

Best deals:

Moogerfooger Effects Plugin Bundle

GRAB THE DEAL

2. Soundtoys Black Friday Sale

Date: 17 Nov – 28 Nov

Best Deals:

Crystallizer

FilterFreak

PrimalTap

GRAB THE DEAL

3. Sonnox Black Friday Sale

Date: 25 Oct – 30 Nov

Best Deals:

Oxford Drum Gate

Oxford Inflator + HD/HDX

Oxford Limiter V3 + HD/HDX

GRAB THE DEAL

3. Arturia Black Friday Sale

Date: 15 Nov – 6 Nov

Best Deals:

V Collection 9

FX Collection 3

Pigments 3

GRAB THE DEAL

3. Eventide Best Sellers Bundle Sale

Date: 1 Nov – 30 Nov

Included plugins:

Split EQ

H3000

Blackhole

Physion MK II

GRAB THE DEAL

4. Softube Early Black Friday Sale

Date: 1 Nov – 20 Nov

Best Deals:

Fix Flanger and Doubler

Summit Audio Grand Channel

Valley People Dyna-mite

GRAB THE DEAL

5. Heavyocity Black Friday Sale

Date: 8 Nov – 08 Dec

Best Deals:

PUNISH

AEON Melodic

AEON Rhythmic

GRAB THE DEAL

6. iZotope Everything Bundle Sale

Date: 03 Nov – 20 Nov

Deal: 92% OFF

GRAB THE DEAL

7. Black Friday $99 Plugin Bundle Sale (Exclusive)

Date: 9 Nov – 4 Dec

Included plugins:

FM8

Scaler 2

AutoTune Access

Neoverb

GRAB THE DEAL

8. Glitchmachines Palindrome & Cryogen Sale (Exclusive)

Date: 15 Nov – 30 Nov

Best Deals:

Palindrome

Cryogen

GRAB THE DEAL

9. Cherry Audio End of Year Sale

Date: 2 Nov – 02 Jan 2022

Best Deals:

PSP Ultimate Modular Collection

Voltage Modular Core 2 + Electro Drums

Voltage Modular Ignite 2

Cherry Audio Year one Collection

GRAB THE DEAL

10. SoundSpot Black Friday Big Bundle Deal Sale

Date: 1 Nov – 20 Nov

Deal: 99% OFF

GRAB THE DEAL

11. Cableguys Black Friday Sale

Date: 24 Oct – 28 Nov

Best Deals:

Shaperbox 3

GRAB THE DEAL

12. W.A Production Ultimate MIDI Bundle

Date: 11 Nov – 1 Dec

Deal: 80% OFF

GRAB THE DEAL

13. Arturia V Collection 9 Black Friday Sale

Date: 16 Nov – 08 Dec

Deal: 50% OFF

GRAB THE DEAL

14. iZotope Ozone 10

Date: 12 Nov – unknown

Deal: 20% OFF

GRAB THE DEAL

15. iZotope Music Production Suite 5 Black Friday Sale

Date: 3 Nov – 20 Nov Dec

Included Deals:

Ozone 10 Advanced

RX 10 Standard

Neutron 4

Symphony 3D

& many more

GRAB THE DEAL

Next article: Xfer Serum Presets Black Friday Deals 2022

Image Credits: iZotope