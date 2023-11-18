Top 10 Plugin Boutique Black Friday Deals for Music Producers

By Ricky Iuliucci 126

Plugin Boutique is gearing up for its Black Friday sale with some early bird deals that are worth checking out. In this article, we’ll be highlighting the top 10 Black Friday discounts available on Plugin Boutique. From virtual instruments to audio effects, these deals give you a sneak peek into what’s in store for the main event.

1. Korg Collection – 50% off

Korg has been a key player in music tech for years, known for its top-notch hardware. On Plugin Boutique, you can purchase the Korg Collection bundle for just $199. This deal includes well-known plugins like the microKORG, Electribe-R TRITON, Kaoss Pad, and the extensive Korg Collection.

BUY HERE

2. KSHMR Chain – 40% off

Introducing KSHMR Chain, a practical utility that simplifies your music production tasks. Say goodbye to the tedious Copy and paste process with this handy tool that enables you to copy your plugin chain from one track to multiple others instantly, saving you time and effort. With KSHMR Chain, you can easily adjust plugin settings across multiple tracks in real time, making it the perfect solution for managing vocal stacks or groups of instruments. Developed in collaboration with KSHMR, this plugin doubles as an organization tool by categorizing your plugins for easy access. Its practicality meets the needs of producers who value efficiency in their workflow. KSHMR Chain is available now for $29.

BUY HERE

3. Arutria V Collection 9 – 50%

Arturia’s V Collection 9 software bundle is packed with meticulously crafted vintage synthesizers and instrument models. This extensive collection features accurate emulations of classic analog synthesizers like ARP 2600, and Prophet-5, the Minimoog, along with several more softsynths. Right now, during Arturia’s Black Friday sale on Plugin Boutique, the V Collection 9 is listed at a 50% discount, bringing the price down to just $325. It’s a competitive offer that gives you access to a diverse range of iconic sounds without breaking the bank.

BUY HERE

4. Melodyne 5 Essential – 50% off

Melodyne 5 Essential offers an easy entry point into vocal editing. Its straightforward features allow you to make basic pitch and timing adjustments to your vocals with minimal effort. The software, equipped with Grammy Award-winning technology, follows a user-friendly note-based approach for intuitive editing. Melodyne 5 Essential includes Melodic algorithms, along with Sibilant Detection, Percussive, and Universal features, accommodating various musical styles. Acting as Melodyne’s primary tool for pitch and timing adjustments, it ensures precision in your vocal arrangements. Additional features like the Chord Track and Chord Grid with automatic chord recognition add practical versatility. Melodyne 5 Essential provides a simple and functional platform for vocal editing, allowing you to upgrade as needed. It is currently on sale for $49.

BUY HERE

5. Xpand!2 – 92% off

AIR Music Technology’s Xpand!2 initially launched as part of Avid™ Pro Tools™’ Creative Collection of instrument plug-ins. Originally featured in Pro Tools 8, it got a facelift with new controls, extra sounds, and a name change. As Pro Tools gained popularity, so did Xpand!2, thanks to its versatile features. Xpand!2 has four sound slots per patch, and each one can be customized with its own settings. You can create your own patches or choose from the thousands available, neatly sorted into 29 categories. With smart knobs, arpeggiation, modulation, and two effects processors offering fifty effects, Xpand!2 has all the tools for a practical and diverse music production experience, and is currently on sale for just $9.99!

BUY HERE

6. Excite Audio Bundle – 44% off

Enhance your music production setup with five handy effects plugins from Excite Audio that aim to simplify your workflow and bring a touch of quality to your productions. Motion: Harmonic offers versatile distortion, filtering, and bitcrushing capabilities, giving you control over a dynamic sound-shaping experience. VISION 4X provides precise visual analysis to deepen your understanding of your sound. KSHMR Chain streamlines your workflow by effortlessly copying your plugin chain across multiple tracks, freeing up your time for more important tasks during production. Lifeline Console introduces the warmth and charm of analog audio processing to your recordings, while Lifeline Expanse, an intuitive multi-effect, adds character, space, and width to any sound. Excite Audio’s practical plugins offer a straightforward approach to improving your music-making process and expanding your creative options. The Excite Audio Bundle is on sale now at Plugin Boutique for $149.

BUY HERE

7. Rhodes V8 Pro Virtual Instrument – 50% off

The Rhode V8 Pro Edition is designed for musicians looking for advanced control in their keyboard sound design. This edition builds upon the V8, offering enhanced customization with a range of features. The MK8 FX board, featuring a VCA Compressor, Phaser, Bucket-Brigade Chorus, and Delay forms the core of the Pro Edition. It includes practical elements such as a parametric EQ, diode-based Drive control, and an Envelope control for auto-wah effects. With over 30,000 samples recorded at 96 kHz / 24 Bit and up to 127 velocity layers with 14 articulations, the V8 Pro Edition provides versatility. The package also includes 208 factory presets and 120 factory profiles. Despite its extensive capabilities, the Pro Edition maintains user-friendliness, with a disk size of around 22 GB after lossless data reduction. This makes it a valuable tool for producers seeking a balanced blend of control and simplicity in their audio production. The Rhodes V8 Pro Virtual Instrument is currently on sale for $149.95.

BUY HERE

8. RC-20 Retro Color – 50% off

RC-20 Retro Color is a versatile creative effect plugin that captures the nostalgic warmth of vintage recording equipment, adding life and texture to any recording. With 6 Effect Modules, including noise types, pitch inconsistencies, distortion options, vintage digital gear emulation, and a tailored reverb module, RC-20 Retro Color provides a comprehensive toolkit for enhancing audio in any production setting. The RC-20 is on sale now for $49.97.

BUY HERE

9. XO By XLN Audio – 50% off

Discover a fresh way to explore sounds and craft beats with XO, an innovative tool that simplifies your sound design process. XO organizes your one-shot drum samples in the XO Space based on their similarities, allowing you to effortlessly browse through your sound library. When you find a beat you like, dive into the XO Space to explore similar options. The sequencer is intuitive and playful, making it easy to create beats. Use the Accentuator and curated Groove Templates to refine your groove, and fine-tune sounds with effects and modifiers. XO smoothly integrates into your workflow, whether used on its own or within your preferred host. Its features, such as loading your own samples and efficient search functions, help you find the right sounds quickly. With factory samples and presets, XO offers a quick start to your beat-making journey, accommodating different music styles and sample collection sizes. From perfecting your groove to easy drag-and-drop functionality, XO is a practical companion for modern music producers. XO by XLN Audio is on sale now for $64.98.

BUY HERE

10. Fix Phaser – 89% off

Created by Paul Wolff, Fix Phaser isn’t just about sounds – it covers a range of effects to spruce up your music. You can use it to add a bit of movement and texture to strings or synths, give your drum kit a cool swirling feel, or even throw in a throbbing vibrato to vocals. The wide mode is handy for turning mono tracks into stereo, especially if your guitars, vocals, or drums sound a bit flat. The interface is straightforward and modern, keeping the essence of the 70s/80s sound. Adjust the sweep rates, play around with the envelope follower, and tweak the phase offset and regen settings for a custom touch. With three stereo settings, you can control how the effect spreads for both mono and stereo sources. Fix Phaser is on sale for an astounding 89% off, listed at just $10.

BUY HERE

Image Credits: Plugin Boutique