Plugin Boutique offers up to 73% off Loopmasters packs for Black Friday

Plugin Boutique is currently putting a vast range of professional plugins on sales- I’m talking about prestigious companies such as SSL, Cableguys, Softube, iZotope, and Moog. These sales, up to 80% discount, are running until the end of November/beginning of December. This exclusive Black Friday sale on Loopmasters plugins holds onto a total of 31 expansion packs and 2 virtual instruments. All of the packs are currently 73% off, and the instruments are currently at a 63% discount. Check out our list of the top Plugin Boutique Loopmasters deals!

Top 8 Plugin Boutique Loopmasters deals

1.Bass Master Expansion Pack: Analogue Bass

Analogue Bass includes 27 normal presets, 5 sub presets, 8 swaggy presets, 11 low presets, 30 mid presets, 7 harsh presets, 11 smooth presets, and 9 modulated presets. All 108 presets are suitable for any kind of genre. The high-end, mid, and low-end of a bass sound is included in this expansion pack. You can freely remove, split, or stack all of these sounds and create your own bass. Sounds are recorded from classic analog synthesizers.

2.Bass Master Expansion Pack: Bass House & Tech

Jealous of Chris Lake’s low-end? Well, have a look at this expansion pack then. Bass House & Tech brings a total of 55 samples, and 107 presets to the table. Expect solid bass sub-lines, punchy mid-basses, rolling basses, and much more. These sounds are fully customizable and suitable for Bass House & Tech House music. Come close to the warmth, punch, and grittiness of analog basses and build yourself a solid foundation for your next production.

3.Bass Master Expansion Pack: Drum & Bass Warfare

Bring warfare to your next DnB, Dubstep, and Trap productions with a total of 55 samples and 101 presets, including 22 modulated sounds, 19 mid sounds, 16 harsh sounds, 11 sub sounds, 8 percussive sounds, and much more. A range of drums, synths, and basses are included in this pack. Great for adding a bit of aggression to your projects.

4.Bass Master Expansion Pack: Instrumental Trap and Wave

A total of 63 new waveform samples and 100 presets form this expansion pack. These captivating sounds, ranging from booming subtones to aggressive synth sounds, are suitable for any kind of music production. Let your basses cut through the mix and the synths dominate the front in any Trap & Wave production.

5.Bass Master Expansion Pack: Techno Pulse

Techno Pulse will offer you a range of techno-flavored sounds that can be used for any occasion. Expect FM sounds, percussive sounds, basses, modulated sounds, distorted sounds, aggressive synths, short noise fillers, etc. Choose your favorite sound out of the 53 waveform samples and 100 presets. Whether you want to add grit or softness to your productions, this expansion pack has got your back.

6.KHORDS Expansion Pack: Cinematic Soundscapes

Create the right atmosphere in any production while using the Cinematic Soundscapes expansion pack. Don’t be limited by any genre- these samples and presets work for a vast range of genres including Trap, House, DnB, and Hardstyle. Expect awesome FX sounds, keys, basses, synths, pads, and stabs for a total of 50 samples and 100 presets.

7.KHORDS Expansion Pack: Emotive Strings

Get your hands on professional-sounding string sounds with Emotive Strings. This expansion pack is a compilation of 100 presets, including 41 pads, 8 stabs, 7 leads, 41 strings, and 3 SFX together with 50 samples including 23 root notes, 16 minor chords, and 12 major chords. All of these string sounds are of the highest quality, perfect in combination with the Cinematic Soundscapes pack.

8.Bass Master

Compatible with most of the above, Bass master contains 217 different waveforms spread across two layers; Sculpt them while using one of the 13 filter types (ladder, comb, high-pass, low-pass, etc.), filter envelope, LFO, and different effects. Add distortion, chorus, and reverb to the sound and top it off while heating up the sound by using the frequency booster and the end. Bass Master is a powerful plugin, suitable for any kind of genre.

