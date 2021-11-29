Plugins & Gear used by Agents of Time | The Essential Vol. 1 Catalog

By Hemant Khatri 27

Agents Of Time is the project of Andrea Di Ceglie and Luigi Tutolo. The Italian Duo has been releasing some top-notch music on some of world’s leading underground labels such as Afterlife. Their debut album “Spread The Word” came out on Stem Records in 2014 and have constantly been releasing some great house & techno records since then. Not only have their productions taken the Techno music industry by the storm, but also they have set new standards within the industry with their live set. At We Rave You Tech, we were fortunate enough to speak with the duo and gain insights into the tools they currently use. Down below you’ll find top plugins & gear selected by Agents of Time and what they have to say about them.

Q.1 Top favourite synth plugins / Kontakt libraries

Answer: Diva, Arturia Analog Lab, Sylenth1, Legend and Bazille.

1. Diva is an amazing plugin with which you can basically do everything in a great way. It sounds pretty analog and warm and also the various possibilities of the OSC give you a better idea of Infinitum.

2. Arturia Analog Lab is the house. If you don’t have the chance to buy a real synthesizer you’ll be able to find any of the historical ones in it! From the Juno 106 to the Moog, from a pad to a bass. We totally love it!

3. Sylenth1 we use to call it “the old but gold” his sound is so unique , lot of track were made from this plugin and we can’t get enough of it!

4. Legend is perfect for basslines, if you’re looking for a fat bassline that sounds slightly different then the classic Moog but with the same impact. Then Legend is your plugin!

5. Bazille is not an easy plug-in with its semi-modular interface and it’s own sequencer. You can create crazy things from there, it takes some time to study it but it’s worth it!

Q.2. Top favourite Effects/Mixing/Mastering Plugins

Answer: EMT140, EMT 250, TANTRA, ECHOBOY, DECAPITATOR

1. EMT140 If you’re looking for the coolest reverb down here then you’re in the right place! The UAD’s EMT 140 sounds great for what we do , it also helps us a lot in the creative phase, it allows you to create that kind of ambient that none of the plugins can give.

2. EMT250 is the biggest brother of the 140, it has the possibility to become chorus, space echo delay, phaser and a normal echo. All of its functions sounds great and with the decay time you can give to yourself a different way to approach to this plugin

Image Credits: Agents of Time (Press)