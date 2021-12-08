Plugins & Gear used by Antoine Delvig | The Essential Vol. 1 Catalog

Antoine is a DJ & House Music Producer from France. His immense control over music production skills has landed him releases on some world’s biggest electronic music labels including the likes of Axtone, Size, Spinnin’, Revealed, MF, Protocol, STMPD etc. He also has a YouTube channel where he showcases his music production prowess in easy-to-understand tutorials. Recently, we spoke to Antoine Delvig to gain insights into the music production tools he uses. Down below you’ll find top plugins & gear selected by Antoine Delvig and how he uses them on a regular basis.

Q.1 Top favourite synth plugins / Kontakt libraries

Answer: Serum, Native Instruments Reaktor, Ableton Sampler, Sylenth1,Nexus 2 and Arturai analog synth emulations

1. Serum: to do anything I need, faster than any other synths

2. Native Instruments Reaktor: to build all I need like a modular analog synth, this plugin helped me a lot to learn and understand what synthesis is, and how to really create synth from scratch.

3. Ableton Sampler, not a real synth like the previous one, but I can do everything I want when I need to transform an audio file into a completely different sound, it’s one of the most underrated Ableton stock plugins.

4. LennarDigital Sylenth1 and ReFX Nexus 2 (now 3), only because I have a lot of old projects with some sounds from this, and it is always good to have it when I need a certain synth or when I’m lazy to search or create one on Serum.

5. The last Arturia analog synths emulation bundle, when I need a certain sound from a certain analog synth, I know I’ll find it there.

Q.2. Top favourite Effects/Mixing/Mastering Plugins

Answer: Ableton Stock Plugins, Fabfilter, UAD & more

1. Ableton Stock Plugins, I build a lot of Audio Rack to create my own effects and lot of the time you do not need a third party plugin for specific tasks

2. Fabfilter Bundle, especially the Pro-Q3, Pro-MB and Pro-L2. For the simplicity and quality of these plugins.

3. UAD Audio, I love a lot of the UAD plugins but if I needed to keep only a few, it would be the Pultec & API EQs, the SSL G Compressor, Empirical Labs Distressor.

