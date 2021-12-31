Plugins & Gear used by Apashe | The Essential Vol. 1 Catalog

By Hemant Khatri 183

Apashe is a Brussels-born, now Montreal-based music producer. Having earned a respectable status within the bass music industry, Apashe is currently one of the most sought-after and successful musicians in this sub-genre. His unique sound involves an amalgamation of various epic elements of electronic music, film scores and classical symphonies. His tracks have been featured in multiple Hollywood movie trailers and video game teasers such as Valorant. We recently spoke to Apashe to gain insights into the music production tools he uses. Down below you’ll find top plugins & gear selected by Apashe and how he uses them on a regular basis.

| The Essential: Plugins & Gear used by 70+ artists – Click here to checkout

Q.1 Top favourite synth plugins / Kontakt libraries

Answer: Serum, Native Instruments Reaktor, Ableton Sampler, Sylenth1,Nexus 2 and Arturia analog synth emulations

1. Kontakt Spitfire’s Collection for it’s orchestral libraries

know more

2. Operator(Ableton stock plugin) for any kind of fm synthesis and basic shaping (subs/sines, sawtooth etc)

know more

3. Serum for synths with more complex movements. Still use basic shapes but I go deeper in with filters and envelopes.

know more

4. Albino 3 for the old time sake, love the spread knob it really gives you a tone no other synth does.

know more

5. Ableton Stock Sampler, I used to resample in Kontakt but switched to sampler and created a few racks for extra modulations. I resample most of my synths there.

know more

6. Kick 2, for any kick or snare bottom layer. Pretty much all my drum punches will be made in there synthetically with sines and I always add a lil textured layer from something acoustic on top.

know more

Q.2. Top favourite Effects/Mixing/Mastering Plugins

Answer: UAD, NI RC48, Fabfilter & more

1. UAD Ocean Way, it’s a mic and room emulator. I love to use that to fake a room or recording. It helps when your sounds are too clean and you want to give them a ‘sampled’ or shitty room effect. It adds lots of warmth to your sound or recording.



know more

2. UAD EMT 140 Reverb, NI RC48 Reverb for pretty much all my reverberations.

know more

3. Fabfilter collection, for most mixing tools from EQ to limiters.

know more

WANT TO READ THE FULL FEATURE? Click here ->

Feature Image Credits: Apashe Facebook