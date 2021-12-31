Search

 

 

Plugins & Gear used by AVAION
Plugins, Tech, tech-featured

Plugins & Gear used by AVAION | The Essential Vol. 1 Catalog

By
264

AVAION is currently one of the most trending upcoming artists within the dance music space. His catchy tunes such as Love Again, Pieces, Fallin’, etc. have landed him regular spots in Spotify & Apple Music’s top 50 charts worldwide. His iconic electronic pop vocals & production have earned him over 10 Million streams on his discography. AVAION recently exclusively shared his favorite plugins & gear he uses on a regular basis with us.

 

| The Essential: Plugins & Gear used by 70+ artists – Click here to checkout

 

Q.1 Top favourite synth plugins / Kontakt libraries

 Answer: Serum, Massive, Omnisphere, Nexus, Kontakt

 

1. Xfer Serum: My Favorite Synthesizer for dreamy Leads and Plucks

 

 

2. Massive: My Synthesizer for clean and heavy Basses

 

 

3. Spectrasonics Omnisphere: great for dreamy leads, plucks and pianos

 

 

4.  Nexus: Big Library full of perfect piano sounds and bells and many more.

 

 

5. Kontakt 5 Native Instruments: perfect for analog instruments, basses and I personally use it a lot for guitar sounds.

 

 

 

 

Q.2. Top favourite Effects/Mixing/Mastering Plugins

Answer: Valhalla VintageVerb, Manipulator, CLA Vocals & more

1. Valhalla VintageVerb: Best plugin for reverbs (change my mind!)

 

 

2. Manipulator: I use this plugin to pitch vocals, especially for Vocal Harmonics

 

 

3. CLA Vocals: perfect all in one plugin for Delay ……………

 

 

WANT TO READ THE FULL FEATURE?

Click here ->

Image Credits: AVAION Facebook
Tags:
0

Hemant has been actively involved in the dance music industry with over 2 years of experience. Currently working as a Project Manager and heading the We Rave You Tech division. Get in touch via email or Instagram

[email protected]