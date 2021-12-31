Plugins & Gear used by AVAION | The Essential Vol. 1 Catalog

AVAION is currently one of the most trending upcoming artists within the dance music space. His catchy tunes such as Love Again, Pieces, Fallin’, etc. have landed him regular spots in Spotify & Apple Music’s top 50 charts worldwide. His iconic electronic pop vocals & production have earned him over 10 Million streams on his discography. AVAION recently exclusively shared his favorite plugins & gear he uses on a regular basis with us.

Q.1 Top favourite synth plugins / Kontakt libraries

Answer: Serum, Massive, Omnisphere, Nexus, Kontakt

1. Xfer Serum: My Favorite Synthesizer for dreamy Leads and Plucks



2. Massive: My Synthesizer for clean and heavy Basses



3. Spectrasonics Omnisphere: great for dreamy leads, plucks and pianos

4. Nexus: Big Library full of perfect piano sounds and bells and many more.

5. Kontakt 5 Native Instruments: perfect for analog instruments, basses and I personally use it a lot for guitar sounds.

Q.2. Top favourite Effects/Mixing/Mastering Plugins

Answer: Valhalla VintageVerb, Manipulator, CLA Vocals & more

1. Valhalla VintageVerb: Best plugin for reverbs (change my mind!)





2. Manipulator: I use this plugin to pitch vocals, especially for Vocal Harmonics

3. CLA Vocals: perfect all in one plugin for Delay ……………

Image Credits: AVAION Facebook