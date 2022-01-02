Plugins & Gear used by Blastoyz | The Essential Vol. 1 Catalog
Kobi Nigreker aka Blastoyz is an eminent personality in the Psytrance music industry. Starting early at the age of 16, Kobi has built a unique plethora around his uplifting music and jaw-dropping DJ sets. His music is known for eclectic basslines and catchy melodies. At We Rave You Tech we were fortunate enough to speak with him recently and gain insights into his music production process. Down below is the list of top plugins & gear used by Blastoyz.
Q.1 Top favourite synth plugins / Kontakt libraries
Answer: Kontakt Damage, Serum, Viper, Diva
1. Kontakt damage – I love it for drums and powerful transitions
2. Serum – Endless options and the system of it has high-quality sources
3. Viper – Gives great sounds with a feel of the Virus Access analog synth.
4. Diva – Sounds so good, most close to analog synths that exist on a VST synth.
Q.2. Top favourite Effects/Mixing/Mastering Plugins
Answer: Valhalla Room, Quadrafuzz, Dubstation 2 & more
1. Valhalla Room – simple and sounds good in any channel
2. Quadrafuzz – great fattener for basslines
3. Dubstation 2 – also simple to use and ……………