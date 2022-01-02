Plugins & Gear used by Cat Dealers | The Essential Vol. 1 Catalog

The duo of Brazilian brothers Lugui and Pedrão are currently one of the biggest names in the international electronic dance music scene. Cat Dealers have delivered numerous hits including tracks like Sunshine, Your Body, Gravity among many others. Cat Dealers have received support from big names, such as Martin Garrix, Tiesto and Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike. We recently spoke to the duo to gain insights into their music production process. Down below is the list of Plugins & Gear used by Cat Dealers and what they have to say about them.

Q.1 Top favourite synth plugins / Kontakt libraries

Answer: Nexus, Serum, Sylenth1, Kontakt, Ableton Live Sampler

1. reFX Nexus 3 Although Nexus is sold as a synth, it’s a hell of a “Super Sampler”. We love it ‘cause it has a great variety of different sound styles and they come almost ready to use, already with great sound processing.





2. Xfer Serum I think Serum is the name of the new generation of synths. The sound quality is insane and we love the native FX section. For sure one of the synths that we use the most.





3. LennarDigital Sylenth1 One of the most famous synths in EDM. We still love it because of the easy interface to work on and for the classic sounds!

4. Native Instruments Kontakt (Session Guitarist – Strummed Acoustic) We’ve been using this library for some years now… the best Guitar sound with some pretty cool playing styles.

4. Ableton Live Sampler This one can’t be out of the list, especially nowadays that we have so many good quality sample shots available.

Q.2. Top favourite Effects/Mixing/Mastering Plugins

Answer: Fabfilter Saturn, OTT, Nicky Romero Kickstart & more

1. Fabfilter Saturn Our go-to distortion plug-in. We just love it because it helps so much to achieve a big and full sound. Been using it on almost all of our basslines since ever



2. Ableton Live or Xfer OTT Also super useful for getting a big & fat sound. Super simple to use and we’ve been using a lot lately.

3. Nicky Romero Kickstart Sidechain is one of the most ……………

Image Credits: Cat Dealers Facebook