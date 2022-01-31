Plugins & Gear used by Chocolate Puma | The Essential Vol. 1 Catalog

By Hemant Khatri 782

A dynamic duo consisting of Dutchmen René ter Horst (aka DJ Zki) and Gaston Steenkist (aka Dobre), Chocolate Puma have been together since the early 90s, releasing hits under a variety of monikers. They burst onto the scene as The Good Men in 1992 with “Give It Up”, topping the US dance charts with their first single! They permanently became Chocolate Puma in 2003, and are a mainstay at the world’s biggest festivals. Recently we got to speak with the duo to gain insights into their music production process. Down below are the essential list of plugins & gear used by Chocolate Puma.

| The Essential: Plugins & Gear used by 70+ artists – Click here to checkout

Q.1 Top favourite synth plugins / Kontakt libraries

Answer: Boscomac, Battery, Sublab, Pendulate & Serato Sample

1. Boscomac The Chiller Reaktor instrument: We like many of Boscomac’s Reaktor instruments but this is one of our favorites. Nice organ meets 80’s string synth vibes.





know more

2. Native Instruments Battery: Our go-to drum plugin. We love the vintage mode for extra crunch.





know more

3. FAW Sublab: For in your face “808” basslines. Easy to use, great sound

know more

4. Newfangled Audio Pendulate: Weird little synth that sounds brutal.

know more

5. Serato Sample: We randomly throw samples in it and see what happens. Very easy to use with very little bells and whistles and a great time-stretch engine.

know more

Q.2. Top favourite Effects/Mixing/Mastering Plugins

Answer: Fabfilter Pro Q3, Waves Scheps Omni Channel & more

1. Fabfilter Pro-Q3: Greatest EQ plugin ever. Dynamic EQ works like a charm. We love how it’s able to “look” at other instances of Pro-Q3 in your project to solve masking issues.

know more

2. Waves Scheps Omni Channel: We use this on ……..