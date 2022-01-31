Plugins & Gear used by Coeus | The Essential Vol. 1 Catalog

By Hemant Khatri 782

Belgrade-based DJ and producer Coeus (real name Nemanja Petkovic) is quickly becoming known for his melodic style. Young and up-and-coming, he’s already receiving regular plays from artists like Tale of Us, Dixon, Adriatique, and Solomun. He’s striving to be one of the best DJ/producers in the Balkans, but if he keeps going as he is, he may hit even greater heights. We recently caught up with Coeus to gain insights into his music production process. Down below is the essential plugins & gear used by Coeus.

| The Essential: Plugins & Gear used by 70+ artists – Click here to checkout

Q.1 Top favourite synth plugins / Kontakt libraries

Answer: Diva, Hive, Spire, Repro & Omnisphere

1. Diva – Diva has been one of my favorite plugins in the past. With a wide range of presets and the possibility to tweak those and making them unique it’s just so interesting to use it. With no analog gear in my studio, this plugin is the closest I’ll get to analog (sound wise).



know more

2. Hive – Hive is a plugin that will always be my favorite one for setting the right mood and atmosphere of the track before I go into more complex sounds. It has a lot to offer and it’s also fun to use because you can play with it a lot once you learn it.





know more

3. Spire – I like this one for it’s really fat and quality sound it gives. The low frequencies are just amazing and I like using it for basslines in breaks, also on the drops sometimes.

know more

4. Repro – it’s the plugin whose sound got me signed on Afterlife, with a lead melody from my track ‘Eden’ so it’s been a game changer for me. You can find some amazing arpeggios, basslines, everything you need for the melodic techno genre.

know more

5. Omnisphere – With it’s amazing library of sounds you can use it for everything. I sometimes use it for some really unique pads/atmospheres.

know more

Q.2. Top favourite Effects/Mixing/Mastering Plugins

Answer: Sountoys Echoboy, Fabfilter Pro Q & more

1. Soundtoys Echo Boy – is one of my favorite delay plugins. Delay is such a big part of mixing any sound and this one is just so easy to use. It comes with really interesting banks and also, you can tweak and play with it making your sound fit the mix perfectly.

know more

2. FabFilter Pro-Q 2 – For cutting/boosting frequencies I think it’s one of the best ……..