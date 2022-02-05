Plugins & Gear used by Darude | The Essential Vol. 1 Catalog

By Hemant Khatri 919

A veteran DJ/Producer from Finland, Darude actually began making music as a high schooler using his computer’s tracking software! He made his debut in 1999 by releasing a monster hit in the form of “Sandstorm” and hasn’t had to look back ever since then. He has enjoyed remarkable longevity in his career, releasing acclaimed albums and singles over 20+ years and even representing his country at Eurovision 2019. We recently spoke to Darude to gain insights into his music production process. Down below is the essential list of plugins & gear used by Darude.

Q.1 Top favourite synth plugins / Kontakt libraries

Answer: Spire, Sylenth1, PhasePlant, Serum, Nexus & more

1. Spire: Bread and butter, great factory presets, and zillions of 3rd party packs available

2. Sylenth1: Bread and butter, great factory presets, and zillions of 3rd party packs available





3. PhasePlant: Great inspiring presets to play right out of the box and to learn the ways, and incredibly deep and tweakable engine with almost every possible synthesis method included.

4. Serum: Great inspiring presets to play outta box and to learn the ways, and incredibly deep and tweakable engine with almost every possible synthesis method included.

5. Nexus: Tons of presets for all kinds of music in the factory banks and if you don’t find what you’re looking for in the tens and tens of expansions, you might be possible be into synth music… 😉 v.3 also much more tweakable than before and also visually quicker and more pleasing IMO.

6. OTHER: Backbone, Diva, Zebra 2, Discovery Pro, Kick 2, Korg Collection 3, Omnisphere, Reason Rack, ReGroover, SynthMaster; I use some synths all the time, some here and there and can just randomly pick out of these and some others not even mentioned, like Waves Element or Codex or their keys plugs or grab a freebie and go to town. I look for inspiration, not necessarily a name/brand. Often EQ, ShaperBox, delay and reverb from Logic or 3rd party are a big part of the sound or inspiration, so I have presets where I have various of those in the channel strip and then I can browse thru synths and their sounds with various combos to find something that clicks. All the above can be used for any sounds, bass, lead, pad, plucks etc, so I don’t usually think of, say, “Sylenth for basses, Spire for leads” etc.

Q.2. Top favourite Effects/Mixing/Mastering Plugins

Answer: ShaperBox2, Melodyne & more

1. Cableguys ShaperBox2: All my sidechain type pumping effects are done with its VolumeShaper, best feature it being 3-band all around, so can, say, duck low end under 200Hz 100%, mids 50% highs none, for eg, but FilterShaper for cleanup and creative enveloped filtering, CrushShaper for all kinds of dirtiness or grit, or presence, Width & PanShaper for modulation stereo position and width all in one plugin is very handy and very quick, and VERY inspiring as well.

2. Melodyne 5: I’ve had Melodyne from v.1 and always loved……..