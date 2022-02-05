Plugins & Gear used by Droeloe | The Essential Vol. 1 Catalog

Officially a solo act as of 2020, Droeloe is the stage name of Dutch producer Vincent Rooijers. Conceived as a multimedia project in conjunction with visual artist Hein Hamers, Droeloe has amassed hundreds of millions of streams for a beloved and unique blend of future bass and trap. They have had a few giant hits over the years (“We Don’t Talk Anymore” certainly comes to mind), and he’s surely got more in store for the fans to look forward to. Droeloe has a very unique sound and to gain more insights into how he achieves the same we concluded an exclusive tech interview with him. Down below are the essential plugins & gear used by Droeloe.

Q.1 Top favourite synth plugins / Kontakt libraries

Answer: Serum, Soundiron High School Drum Corps, Sonic Charge Synplant, FM8, & more

1. Xfer – Serum: I used to make most of my synth sounds with Massive before DROELOE, but when I found out about the waveshape editor function in Serum I was instantly sold. Being able to import audio into a series of wave shapes to scroll through was an absolute game changer and helped me to explore more organic-sounding synths.

2. Soundiron – High School Drum Corps: I use this Kontakt Library a lot! I just love how much dynamic range this library has in the velocity mapping, which makes it really easy to have the single shot samples sound like they belong together in a fill.



3. Sonic Charge – Synplant: It’s so much fun to morph into new sounds with the seed system, could do it for hours, and I have.. xD I don’t have a preference when it comes to using these synths for anything specific, however, I’d probably never use Synplant as bass synth.

4. Native Instruments FM8: This is still the best FM synthesis plugin out there in my opinion. I used it a lot when I was making more heavy bass music before DROELOE, but I’m getting back into it more often lately.

5. Soniccouture Kontakt Libraries: I recently bought a few from them and they are all amazing! They are all super well-designed Kontakt libraries with a lot of flexibility options. The one I’m using the most these days is “Tingklik”, great addition to my obsession with melodic percussive instruments.

Q.2. Top favourite Effects/Mixing/Mastering Plugins

Answer: Wavesfactory Cassette, Valhalla Vintage Verb & more

1. Wavesfactory “Cassette”: I love and use this plugin so much these days, even when used very subtly it still brings anything you put through it just a little bit more to life in my experience (and taste).

