Plugins & Gear used by Eelke Kleijn | The Essential Vol. 1 Catalog

Rotterdam’s Eelke Kleijn is equally at home producing melodic techno bangers as he is scoring Hollywood films. He’s worked on some huge productions such as Parker, Rush, and This Means War. His musical achievements include multiple acclaimed albums and remixes for John Legend, Pendulum, and James Newton Howard. His self-proclaimed creative outlet DAYS like NIGHTS, begun in 2017, has served as a platform for his works as well as provided opportunities to up-and-coming artists. Recently we caught up with massively talented and versatile Eelke Kleijn to gain insights into his music production process. Down below is the list of plugins & gear used by Eelke Kleijn.

Q.1 Top favourite synth plugins / Kontakt libraries

Answer: Omnsiphere, Exhale, Battery, VocalSynth, & more

1. Omnisphere by Spectrasonics – It’s my most used VST plugin. The possibilities are endless, both in presets, sound design, and self-programming. And it works well whether I’m working on film music or stuff for the dance floor.

2. Exhale by Output – It’s a fantastic Kontakt library for creatively tweaking vocals. The presets offer a lot of inspiration, but once you dive a little bit deeper there are all kinds of cool tricks and things you can do here which make your vocal snippets stand out.



3. Battery by NI – This has been my favourite drum programming tool since I started making music, about 20 years ago. It’s pretty much a sampler, layering, and editing tool all in one. If you’re working with samples this is the only plugin you will need.

4. Vocalsynth by Izotope – This works wonders for creative vocal processing. I use it mostly for pitch shifting and also layering with vocoders and other worldly processed vocals. It was used extensively on my tracks Control and Distance for instance.

5. Shimmer Shake Strike – This is a Kontakt library that I bought after seeing an ad on Facebook. And it quickly became one of my most used tools for realistic percussion. I sometimes process it also for weird perc and shifted sounds. Very recommended!

Q.2. Top favourite Effects/Mixing/Mastering Plugins

Answer: Oxford Inflator, Manley Massive & more

1. Oxford Inflator / Limiter – I use these together usually. They are great in limiting peaks and making a track sound louder. I’m honestly not entirely sure what’s happening behind the faders, but it sounds great if used sparingly!

2. Manley Massive Passive – The best mastering……..