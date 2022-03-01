Plugins & Gear used by Fedde Le Grand | The Essential Vol. 1 Catalog

By Hemant Khatri 1.16k

House music hero Fedde Le Grand came from Utrecht, Holland, to stake his claim as one of the genre’s greatest ever. “Put Your Hands Up 4 Detroit” made him known to the masses, but smash hits such as “Let Me Think About It” and “Rhythm of The Night”, as well as remixes for huge names such as Rihanna, Coldplay, Madonna, Mariah Carey, and Michael Jackson (just to name a few) have consolidated him as a top musician. We recently caught up with Fedde Le Grand to gain insights into his music production process. Down below is the list of plugins & gear used by Fedde Le Grand.

| The Essential: Plugins & Gear used by 70+ artists – Click here to checkout

Q.1 Top favourite synth plugins / Kontakt libraries

Answer: Serum, Nexus, Massive, Diva, Analog Lab & more

1. Xfer Serum: I love this plug-in, it’s a quite versatile and not overly complicated synth – it’s hands-on and gets you where you want to be.

know more

2. reFX Nexus: Of course this is more of a pre-loaded sampler with some basic edit options although it has gotten a lot better. But I think it’s the ideal tool to get an idea out of your head and in your DAW as a quick sketch. And sometimes I end up using the sounds, if you have endless time to do sound synthesis this is not your plugin but if you want results fast for whatever reason this is my go-to.



know more

3. NI Massive: At a certain point I worked so much with this synth that it still feels like coming home, I just know where everything is and how to work it, plenty of options and I can always get close to the sound I have in my head.

know more

4. u-he Diva: If I’m looking for a more analog-sounding VST this is one of my two favourite plug-ins. It reminds me somewhat of my old Nord lead and my JP8000. Awesome plug-in that does the job well.

know more

5. Arturia analog lab: This is my other favourite analog-sounding plugin even though you can hear that it is a modern re-take on famous old synths I think they have done an amazing job! Love this thing and it has more than enough editing options.

know more

6. Output arcade: This is also a sampler-based idea but in general I think Output has such a fresh look on how they approach samples and the quality and atmosphere they bring is amazing, very useful for little add-ons and scapes.

know more

Q.2. Top favourite Effects/Mixing/Mastering Plugins

Answer: Fabfilter Pro Q, Xfer LFO Tool & more

1. Fabfilter Pro Q: Definitely my most used bundle as it’s so easy to work with. I love almost all their stuff but the Q2 and 3 are so easy to use because they sound great, have lots of options, and there are loads of helpful tools and the visual representation is amazing.

know more

2. Xfer LFO tool: Nothing super special but I use this every single production as……..