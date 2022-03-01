Plugins & Gear used by Ferry Corsten | The Essential Vol. 1 Catalog

By Hemant Khatri 1.16k

A man who needs little introduction, Ferry Corsten is easily one of the biggest names in the trance music industry. He has remixed U2, Moby, Duran Duran, and Public Enemy; he’s been DJing in the spotlight for over 20 years and received the IDMAs “Legacy Award” in 2019. Not long ago, he became a co-producer for the iconic A State of Trance radio show, further cementing his status as a titan, not just for trance, but for EDM as a whole. We recently caught up with the legendary Ferry Corsten to gain insights into his music production process. Down below is the list of plugins & gear used by Ferry Corsten.

| The Essential: Plugins & Gear used by 70+ artists – Click here to checkout

Q.1 Top favourite synth plugins / Kontakt libraries

Answer: Arturia OB-Xa V, Roland SH 101, Skaka, Zenology, Labs & more

1. Arturia OB-Xa V: I love the gritty character of this synth. It’s very easy to use and will allow you to turn any of it’s amazing presets inside out and back again. Great for those big 80s synth lines. Make sure to check out all the other Arturia classics as well. Not only if you are looking for that retro sound, but also for modern sound design

know more

2. Roland SH-101: Fantastic for bass sounds. Always direct and hard-hitting and cuts easily through the mix.



know more

3. Skaka by Klevgr: Sick and tired of searching for great shaker loops, tambourine loops etc? Meet your new best friend. You can create amazing loops in seconds. Tight or loose, dry or wet? Anything is possible.

know more

4. Roland ZENOLOGY: Absolute fan of the diversity of this synth. All the sonic goodness from all the other classic Roland synths combined under one roof.

know more

5. Spitfire Audio LABS: Perfect for more unique soundscaping. This freebie gives you a sneak peek into Spitfire Audio’s vast collection of sample libraries. Most of the sounds here were crafted from orchestral recordings, giving a more complex texture to your productions.

know more

6. Noire (Kontakt Library): This is my favourite piano library. Developed by Nils Frahm, this library gives you a ton of options to craft the piano sound you are looking for. From soft-felt pianos to hard-hitting tones, it’s all there. You also have the option to hear the inner works of your piano like the hammers, mechanics, and pedals. You even have a whole range of noise effects like different room noises, tape noises etc.

know more

7. Slate & Ash CYCLES (Kontakt Library): This is an amazing tool for the granular treatment of its own onboard library, but also for your own imported samples. Samples can be modified beyond recognition through its granular engine. Different grain sizes combined with the ability to loop-sequence will always surprise you in the studio and spark more or new inspiration

know more

Q.2. Top favourite Effects/Mixing/Mastering Plugins

Answer: T-Racks Tape Machine Collection, Trackspacer & more

1. IK Multimedia T-Racks Tape Machine Collection As a sucker for tape emulation effects I love this bundle. 4 different tape machines, all with their own characteristics. Works amazingly well on your master bus or on individual tracks.

know more

2. Wavesfactory Trackspacer Never face the problem of your vocals clashing with……..