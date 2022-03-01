Plugins & Gear used by Fideles | The Essential Vol. 1 Catalog

Italian duo Daniele Aprile and Mario Roberti have been making a meld of melodic house and techno dance under the name Fideles (Latin for faithful) since 2010. Releasing on labels such as Bedrock, Poker Flat, Stil vor Talent, and Afterlife, their work has so warmly received as to feature on sets by Laurent Garnier and Solomun, with their song “The Border’ [Exit Strategy] being one of Pete Tong’s Favourites of 2017. We recently caught up with Fideles to gain insights into their music production process. Down below is the list of essential plugins & gear used by Fideles.

Q.1 Top favourite synth plugins / Kontakt libraries

Answer: u-he Diva, Native Instruments All Plugin Komplete Kontrol, u-he Hive, Serum, Synapse Dune 3/ Legend, Omnisphere

We are really fond of the plugins we mentioned, the Diva has a really complete sound library, we like the detail in the reproduction and the warmth that the sounds express. In each one there is something fundamental for our productions. We use Hive, Dune and the Legend a lot for leads, they are very intuitive and have an important dynamic. Instead, the Komplete Kontrol and the Omnisphere are the plugins that are never lacking in every track, in them we really find everything, from the ambient sound to the violins up to the most aggressive and captivating sound.

Q.2. Top favourite Effects/Mixing/Mastering Plugins

Answer: Sugar Bytes Looperator and Turnado, Eventide H3000 Factory & more

