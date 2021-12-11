Plugins & Gear used by Franky Rizardo | The Essential Vol. 1 Catalog

Hailing from the Netherlands, Dutch DJ and producer Franky Rizardo has immensely contributed to the dance music scene for more than five years. His LTF (Listen to Flow) records made its return last year with the release of Rizardo’s own Chutoro EP. He’s a regular at festivals like Defected Croatia, We Are FSTVL, Tomorrowland, and Mysteryland, and through his FLOW brand, he’s hosted plenty of high-profile events of his own. His eclectic productions boast Tech House & Techno sounds amalgamating in a flawless manner. Recently, we managed to speak with Franky to gain insights into his music production process. Down below you’ll find top plugins & gear selected by Franky Rizardo and how he uses them on a regular basis.

Q.1 Top favourite synth plugins / Kontakt libraries

Answer: u-he Diva, Rob Papen Subboombass 2, Native Instruments Monark, Korg M1, Serum

1. U-he Diva: Very versatile, great for chords, pads, and bass

2. Rob Papen Subboombass 2: Bassline heaven, so much good variety for low-end goodness in this synth plugin.

3. Native Instruments Monark: Great for phat analog-sounding bass and leads.

4. Korg M1: The classic for all the original sounds in house music, especially the M1 piano and organ.

5. Serum: Anything is possible with Serum, from big pads to wonky sub-lines. Really fun to create your own sounds as well.

Q.2. Top favourite Effects/Mixing/Mastering Plugins

Answer: Oeksound Soothe, Zynaptiq Unfilter & more

1. Oeksound Soothe: Perfect for real-time taming of harsh frequencies.

2. Zynaptiq Unfilter: Both usable on separate channels and Master bus, removes filtering effects such as comb filtering, resonance, or excessive equalization

3. Tokyo dawn labs tdr kotelnikov: Clear and versatile ……………

