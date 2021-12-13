Plugins & Gear used by Genix | The Essential Vol. 1 Catalog

A fixture of the trance scene since his debut in 2003, Genix has released over 100 singles and remixes in a truly prolific career. Perfecting his trade alongside some of the world’s best at Passion UK in the 90s, he has since become a regular artist on Anjunabeats. Previously holding the world record for longest DJ set with an 84-hour performance and currently holding the record for the set at the highest altitude, Genix is the type to do things big or not do them at all. Recently, we were fortunate enough to speak with Genix to gain insights into his music production process. Down below you’ll find the list of plugins & gear used by Genix and what he has to say about them.

Q.1 Top favourite synth plugins / Kontakt libraries

Answer: u-he Diva, Xfer Serum, LennarDigital Sylenth1, Arcade Output, reFX Nexus

1. u-he DIVA – This is just a beast of a plug-in. Many soft synths can sound a bit thin but this one sounds so great without too much processing. I use it mainly for bass and lead sounds but it has a wide variety of uses.

2. Xfer – Serum – This plug-in is pretty much an all-rounder.. you can really create anything with this, and always sounds so fat! I find it great for really harsh sounds, it also has some amazing FX built into it.

3. LennarDigital – Sylenth – Old but gold! This plugin has been around for years.. I’ve used it in so many projects. It’s not my ‘Go to plug in’ but I often find myself using it! With some processing, this can be pretty powerful.

4. Arcade – Output. This is a sample based plug in, but believe me it can create some really lush sounds! With onboard effects and editing, this is great for adding detail to your music. Also great for synths, and drums.

5. reFX – Nexus 3 – This is a pretty cool software plug-in. Such a vast library too! Some really nice arp & pad patches in here. This one is suitable for all genres. I often use this to add some sparkle to the quiet or dull parts of my music. Super great!

Q.2. Top favourite Effects/Mixing/Mastering Plugins

Answer: PA – Black Box Analogue Design, Fabfilter Saturn & more

1. PA – Black Box Analogue Design – Saturation. This thing really adds warmth to sounds. Often audio will sound too clean, and this gives warmth to pretty much anything! I love it!



2. Fabfilter – Saturn 2 – This is pretty well known amongst producers and for good reason. Incredible saturation plugin. Adding some distortions to your music can bring it alive, be it drums, synths, or anything!

3. Fabfilter – Pro Q 3 – This is my ‘Go to’ Eq plugin. it’s super ……………

