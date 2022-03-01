Plugins & Gear used by Grum | The Essential Vol. 1 Catalog

Graeme Shepherd, or Grum, is a Scottish producer who debuted his first song in 2009. Openly influenced by synth-pop acts such as Depeche Mode, Tears for Fears, and New Order, Shepherd has spent the last decade becoming a bonafide heavyweight in the trance scene. Signed to Anjunabeats since 2015, he’s played Creamfields’ main stage with Tiesto, Ultra’s main stage with Fatboy Slim and Above & Beyond, as well as EDC. We recently caught up with Grum to gain insights into his music production process. Down below is the list of essential plugins & gear used by Grum.

Q.1 Top favourite synth plugins / Kontakt libraries

Answer: TAL U-NO-LX, u-he Diva, Spire, J-8, Polysix & more

1. TAL U-NO-LX: This is my go-to synth. The tone and straightforward controls make it easy to create sounds I have in my head. Good with or without the built-in chorus

2. u-he DIVA: This just sounds incredible for authentic-sounding analogue keys and pads. Make sure and set accuracy to ‘great’. The Volta GUI skin makes it look like the real hardware.



3. Reveal Spire: This is great for more modern sounding detuned and heavier lead sounds.

4. TAL J-8: I’ve just been getting into this recently but having a lot of fun with the X-Mod for original sounding detuned leads.

5. Korg Polysix: Love this for big buzzy bass, stack the unison for a massive sound.

6. Korg MS-20: This is great for coming up with weird sounds, a bit of an oddball but very useful.

Q.2. Top favourite Effects/Mixing/Mastering Plugins

Answer: Audio Damage Adverb, Eventide Blackhole & more

1. Audio Damage Adverb: Great room reverb, use it on everything – perc, synths, whatever.

