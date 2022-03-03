Plugins & Gear used by Gryffin | The Essential Vol. 1 Catalog

Becoming well known for some stellar remixes including Maroon 5’s “Animals”, Tove Lo’s “Talking Body”, and Years & Years’ “Desire”, Gryffin (real name Daniel Griffith) never intended for his music to go beyond his friends’ house parties! He’s well beyond that these days, with his 2019 debut album “Gravity” has reached number one on Billboard’s Dance/Electronic Albums chart. We recently caught up with the hitmaker, Gryffin to gain insights into his music production process. Down below is the list of essential plugins & gear used by Gryffin.

Q.1 Top favourite synth plugins / Kontakt libraries

Answer: Diva, Omnisphere, Serum, Pigments, Legacy & more

1. U-he Diva – This synth is super awesome and it’s become one of my new go-to plugins. It’s a CPU hog, but it has really rich analog-esque sounds and a lot of sounds that sound great out of the box.

2. Omnisphere – This plug is great because of the vast amount of different sounds. Whenever I’m needing some inspiration I go here because of the sheer amount of options of sound and style.



3. Serum – Probably my most used plugin at the moment. Great for bass sounds and synth leads.

4. Pigments – My newest tool in the kit. Really great 80s esque sounds and cool deep, analogue tones.

5. Korg Legacy – Some really nice 90s dance-inspired sounds in here. Been using it since the early days and it still feels fresher than ever.

Q.2. Top favourite Effects/Mixing/Mastering Plugins

Answer: Fabfilter Pro L, Pro Q3 & more

1. FabFilter ProL – Favorite limiter. I feel like I can get a nice balanced mix of loudness and punch without squashing it to death. It’s been my limiter for a few years now.

2. FabFilter Pro Q3 – Best EQ for me. Can do almost anything you want in……..