Plugins & Gear used by Hannes Bieger | The Essential Vol. 1 Catalog

Regarded as a top-class mixing engineer, Hannes Bieger has gone back to releasing his own music in the past few years- unsurprisingly, it’s been very impressive. “Strato”, his re-debut EP on Poker Flat, received glowing reviews; his single “Stars” took the number 1 spot on Beatport’s Progressive House chart. He hasn’t been back to production for very long, but he’s already turning heads- definitely one to watch. We recently caught up with the tech-savvy, Hannes Bieger to gain insights into his music production process. Down below is the list of essential plugins & gear used by Hannes Bieger.

Q.1 Top favourite synth plugins / Kontakt libraries

Answer: Native Instruments Battery, Arturia ARP 2600, Arturia Oberheim SEM V, Plugin Alliance Knif Audio Knifonium, U-He Diva & more

1. Native Instruments Battery: Battery is still my go-to VST for drums. Every drum sound you hear in my tracks comes from this source unless it’s a modular thing (for example noise percussion) which I have recorded to audio directly. I like the drag and drop interface a lot. Having worked with EXS24 in Logic before I picked up Battery, this was a real game-changer for me, and I just love how conveniently I have access to all relevant parameters such as tuning, decay, etc

2. Arturia ARP 2600: I’ve been using Arturia plugins for a long time and I always liked them, but the Arp 2600 was another game-changer for me. It sounds so bold and gritty, I think they nailed the character of this one. It may sound paradoxical, but I only bought my vintage hardware 2600 because of the Arturia plugin. I fell in love with the sound so much that I needed proper hardware to get my hands on. Of course, it also sounds a little more gritty than the plugin, but I ultimately got the hardware because of the interface and not because of the sonic difference. And that is quite a testament for a VST.



3. Arturia Oberheim SEM V: Another Arturia VST that has character in spades. I only started working with it more often recently, and I begin to enjoy what it does. I love the envelopes, which can sound snappy and plucky. It’s another synth I would love to have as a hardware unit, but I will probably not buy it and just keep working with the plugin, as I love the extra features of the software so much, the 8-Voice Programmer for example.

4. Plugin Alliance Knif Audio Knifonium: I only recently took delivery of a hardware Knifonium, which is arguably one of the most unique and most special synthesizers ever made. It is impossible to capture all the delicate details of a synth-based on 26 electron tubes in a plugin, but Plugin Alliance did a job as good as it gets these days, I would say. As far as it’s even possible to translate these textures into a software instrument, Plugin Alliance have succeeded with their take on it. A polyphonic hardware Knifonium will never exist, but the plugin offers polyphony, and this opens a door into a world which in the hardware realm is plainly unthinkable.

5. U-He Diva: What can I say? The only problem with Diva is that it’s so heavy on the CPU. But I guess this is also why it sounds so good. You can’t have it both ways, always craving the last few percent of character in a VST, and then complain once this comes at a certain price.

6. ABL Bassline 3: I love the TB-303 and use my vintage Roland original a lot! However, the quirky and unintuitive sequencer is one of the reasons so many people have a love/hate relationship with it. Often I use the ABL plugin to develop sequences because it’s so easy to change details in a pattern. Later on, when I have decided on a final version, I would rebuild it with the “real” TB-303 – and in some, albeit rare occasions, I would even keep the ABL line, because sometimes it sounds sufficiently good when treated with the right processors.

Q.2. Top favourite Effects/Mixing/Mastering Plugins

Answer: Plugin Alliance brainworx bx_control V2, Pro Q3 & more

1. Plugin Alliance brainworx bx_control V2: This is a seemingly unspectacular plugin, but one of my most often used ones regardless. With it, you can take care of all things stereo image in a very convenient way – swapping L/R channels, making the sub-bass mono, and widening the overall stereo field. It’s a great little helper.

2. Fabfilter Pro-Q 3: One of my standard EQ plugins for cleaning up the sound……..