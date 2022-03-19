Plugins & Gear used by Icarus | The Essential Vol. 1 Catalog

Brothers Tom and Ian Griffiths are a hot commodity as Icarus- starting off by being signed to Pete Tong’s FFRR imprint, they’ve earned themselves over 60 million streams and 7 appearances on BBC Radio 1’s hottest records. They released their first EP in 2018 with “In The Dark”, and despite having been in the game for some time, their artistry continues to grow and grow. We recently caught up with the duo, Icarus to gain insights into their music production process. Down below is the list of essential plugins & gear used by Icarus.

Q.1 Top favourite synth plugins / Kontakt libraries

Answer: Arturia emulation synths, Native Instruments Kontakt, Korg Legacy Synths, & more

1. The Arturia emulation synths are great (when they’re working properly!). We use these in basically every project of ours. They have been known to be quite buggy but we persist with them, as they sound so good!

2. Native Instruments – Kontakt. It’s a firm favorite, really. There are so many libraries for this synth that it can’t be in our top 5. It’s not the easiest to master but once you know your way around it, it’s a solid piece of a digital kit.



3. KORG Legacy Synths – We use these quite a lot nowadays. They’re all fairly user-friendly and have a big bank of sounds in them if you want to find a decent patch quickly.

4. Omnisphere – The soundbank is HUGE on this synth. We’ve always liked it for the more organic, ethereal sounds

5. Minimonsta – This beast has some really fat bass sounds in it. Not the most intuitive synth but it’s worth spending some time with it for that low end.

Q.2. Top favourite Effects/Mixing/Mastering Plugins

Answer: Fabfilter bundle, Soothe2 & more

1. Fabfilter bundle – We use various FF plugs but the Pro-Q 3 is an awesome EQ. We love the analyzer on this EQ – It’s super easy to use. The dynamic and mid/side functions are great, too.

2. Oeksound Soothe 2 – This plug-in is so handy on vocals. It saves a huge amount of time when……..