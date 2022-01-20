Plugins & Gear used by Joachim Pastor | The Essential Vol. 1 Catalog

By Hemant Khatri 651

Joachim Pastor is a Techno DJ/Producer, born and raised in Paris, France. At just the age of 4, he started learning to play a variety of musical instruments. After playing in a band he made a logical move regarding his music inspiration, towards music production. With Sebastien Léger as a mentor by his side, Joachim released his debut EP called ‘Diform’ on Popof’s label (Form) back in 2009. This gave him the opportunity to gain experience and gather support from artists such as AKA AKA, UMEK, and Brodinski. His signature blend between groovy – and melodic techno gained him releases on well-known labels such as Boxer Recordings, Armada Recordings, and Mistakes Music. Recently we spoke to Joachim to gain more insights into his music production process. Here’s the list of top plugins & gear used by Joachim Pastor.

| The Essential: Plugins & Gear used by 70+ artists – Click here to checkout

Q.1 Top favourite synth plugins / Kontakt libraries

Answer: Boscomac, Battery, Sublab, Pendulate & Serato Sample

1. Boscomac The Chiller Reaktor instrument: We like many of Boscomac’s Reaktor instruments but this is one of our favorites. Nice organ meets 80’s string synth vibes.





know more

2. Native Instruments Battery: Our go-to drum plugin. We love the vintage mode for extra crunch.





know more

3. FAW Sublab: For in your face “808” basslines. Easy to use, great sound

know more

4. Newfangled Audio Pendulate: Weird little synth that sounds brutal.

know more

5. Serato Sample: We randomly throw samples in it and see what happens. Very easy to use with very little bells and whistles and a great time-stretch engine.

know more

Q.2. Top favourite Effects/Mixing/Mastering Plugins

Answer: Fabfilter Pro Q3, Waves Scheps Omni Channel & more

1. Fabfilter Pro-Q3: Greatest EQ plugin ever. Dynamic EQ works like a charm. We love how it’s able to “look” at other instances of Pro-Q3 in your project to solve masking issues.

know more

2. Waves Scheps Omni Channel: We use this on ……..