Plugins & Gear used by Julian Jordan | The Essential Vol. 1 Catalog

By Hemant Khatri 1.36k

Julian Dobbenberg started his journey with electronic music at the age of 12. After 3 years he was lucky enough to sign his first record called ‘Rock Steady’ at SPINNIN RECORDS. This made him decide to study at the Herman Brood Academy together with Martin Garrix. His record BFAM together with Martin conquered the world, making him a world-class musical talent. Besides releasing on major labels such as DOORN Records, Revealed Recordings and launching his own label GOLDKID Records, he’s currently an established artist releasing at STMPD RCRDS. We recently caught up with Julian Jordan to gain insights into his music production process. Down below is the list of essential plugins & gear used by Julian Jordan.

| The Essential: Plugins & Gear used by 70+ artists – Click here to checkout

Q.1 Top favourite synth plugins / Kontakt libraries

Answer: Serum, Spire, Omnisphere, Sylenth1, Vocalsynth.

1. Serum: This is probably my favourite synth of all time. I’ve been using this for years now and the way you can create sounds from scratch is just amazing. It’s also super cool if you don’t know anything about sound design(yet) because you can learn a lot by using this synth and just turning buttons haha. Sometimes it’s those moments when you come up with the craziest sounds.

know more

2. Spire: Love this plugin, it’s easy to use and has some amazing standard preset banks already. The sound coming from this synth is amazing, I would definitely recommend this one to all producers.



know more

3. Omnisphere: It’s super all-around. You can really do anything with this one. Works so well for all kinds of productions and helps me when I have to make breaks/chords/basses, really dope.

.

know more

4. Sylenth1: A classic for me. I’ve been working with this synth forever and I love the way you can tweak sounds with this synth!

know more

5. Vocalsynth: I’ve been using this synth a lot for vocals in my tracks. it’s not really a ‘synthesizer’ like the other ones above but it has to be on this list since I use it every single time. It’s really dope and it helps you give your vocals some edge. Also, the vocoder function is very cool.

know more

Q.2. Top favourite Effects/Mixing/Mastering Plugins

Answer: iZotope Ozone, Soundgoodizer & more

1. Izotope Ozone: Love this one to mix/master my tracks.

know more

2. Soundgoodizer: The most loved/hated effect. And that’s why I love it. It’s so simple……..