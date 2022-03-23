Plugins & Gear used by KARRA | The Essential Vol. 1 Catalog

By Hemant Khatri 1.49k

Kara Jillian Madden, as her real name, is a singer and songwriter based in LA California, focussing primarily on Pop and House music. May 2016, Karra debuted on Monstercat with her single Searching For You, together with the electronic music producer, Unlike Pluto. Until 2020, she appeared on Monstercat a total of 9 times. Besides working on her own project, she started collaborating together with artists such as KSHMR, Armin van Buuren, and KAAZE. Major music labels such as Warner Music Group, Atlantic Records, and Armada Music were topped off her list within a time frame of 7 years. As you don’t know her by know, you’d probably recognize her Splice sample packs. Just like you, we’re curious on how she treats her vocals resulting in a professional end product. We recently caught up with KARRA to gain insights into her music production process. Down below is the list of essential plugins & gear used by KARRA.

| The Essential: Plugins & Gear used by 70+ artists – Click here to checkout

Q.1 Top favourite synth plugins / Kontakt libraries

Answer: Since I mainly focus on vocals, I would have to say my favorite synths would be the collection of both my KARRA For Serum packs found on Wholeloops.com. Reid Stefan and I created all of these synths from my voice, which makes these presets different from all the rest. My voice is my most unique feature and prized instrument, and it will forever be the heart of everything I do.

Q.2. Top favourite Effects/Mixing/Mastering Plugins

Answer: My favorite plugins consist of UAD Autotune, Little Alterboy, H-Delay, CLA Vocals, and EMT-250 Reverb from UAD. As a vocalist, I’ve experimented with every version of autotune out there, but UAD always reigned supreme because it has a sonic warmth that supports my vocals nicely. The UAD version also does a better job choosing the correct notes when I compare it to native Autotune versions. Little AlterBoy is my jack of all trades plugin for vocal pitch effects. There is a vast spectrum of possibilities with this plugin even though it only has 4 knobs, and having those simple options as a creative vocal producer makes our job easier, and more fun! H-Delay is my go-to delay for musical echoes. I always use it with the Lo-Fi button enabled and the Analog Noise disabled, and the rest of the settings change between projects. CLA Vocals is an amazing tool because you can create a complete lead vocal chain within a single simple plugin. However, I almost always……..