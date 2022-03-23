Plugins & Gear used by KREAM | The Essential Vol. 1 Catalog

The Norwegian brothers, Daniel and Markus Slettebakken, are the masterminds behind the groovy House project KREAM. Early 2015, they gained a lot of exposure by uploading an unofficial remix for Tove Lo’s ‘Talking Body’ on Soundcloud. This remix gained millions of plays, even Tove Lo herself had a listen to it, resulting in an official remix a year after. This stepping stone made KREAM release their song ‘Taped Up Heart’ at Atlantic Records, peaking at place 22 within the Billboard’s Hot/Dance Electronic Songs chart. Their music has garnered more than 300 million plays to date. We recently caught up with KREAM to gain insights into their music production process. Down below is the list of essential plugins & gear used by KREAM.

Q.1 Top favourite synth plugins / Kontakt libraries

Answer: Serum, EZKeys, Sylenth1, Analog Dreams, Minimoog & Korg M1

1. Serum: Very strong plugin and it’s very easy to use. We use Serum in every track we make, can get pretty taxing on the CPU though.

2. EZKeys: They have the best piano library out there. A lot of different styles to choose from. A great plugin if you want a piano that sounds real.



3. Sylenth1: Sylenth is a classic. Used it a lot before and still have some great signature KREAM presets that we use on a daily basis

4. Kontakt (Analog Dreams): The sounds from this Kontakt library are amazing. We use it when we are trying to find new fresh sounds. Really good for vintage synths.

5. Mini Moog: Mini-moog will always be one of our favourites. Perfect for using when you’re looking for that timeless sound.

6. Korg M1: I guess every house producer has this one. If you want that classic piano house sound you need that M1 Bass and M1 Piano.

Q.2. Top favourite Effects/Mixing/Mastering Plugins

Answer: Fabfilter Pro Q3, Pro L-2 & more

1. Fabfilter Pro-Q 3 By far the best EQ we have used, it has so many features yet it is very light on CPU usage and has a very sleek interface.

