Plugins & Gear used by KSHMR | The Essential Vol. 1 Catalog

Niles Hollowell-Dhar is an American record producer, songwriter, and DJ who got recognition after his massive hit ‘Like a G6’ with The Cataracs. In 2016, he departed from the group and started going solo with his project ‘KSHMR’. Hit records such as Tsunami and Stampede were co-produced by him before he even released his own first single Megalodon under KSHMR. Incorporating the musical influences of India together with the upcoming big room sounds formed his signature sound. Records such as Secrets, Power, Wilcard, and Carry Me Home, made him an international superstar. KSHMR is known as one of the most technically skilled producers within the music scene and we all want to know which tools he is using. We recently caught up with KSHMR to gain insights into his music production process. Down below is the list of essential plugins & gear used by KSHMR.

Q.1 Top favourite synth plugins / Kontakt libraries

Answer: Sylenth1, Nexus, Ana, Serum

1. Sylenth1 Because it was the first synth that I really familiarized myself with and I know it inside and out.

2. Nexus which I hate to admit because Nexus offers limited flexibility but the sounds just sound good out of the box.



3. Ana is one I find myself using a lot. It is a really intuitive sampler synth combo that has lots of great sounds included and it’s very easy to navigate.

4. Serum is groundbreaking for its use of wavetables. In my pack with 7 Skies, we were able to create realistic-sounding acoustic instruments using only its wavetables which I was blown away by.

Q.2. Top favourite Effects/Mixing/Mastering Plugins

Answer: Pro Q3, Melodyne & more

1. Pro Q3 is my favorite equalizer

