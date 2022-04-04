Plugins & Gear used by KURA | The Essential Vol. 1 Catalog

While having a part-time job at a skate shop right at the beach in Lisbon, Kura came across a DJ set, resulting in at love at first sight. Besides practicing his DJ skills, he also started making bootlegs. Combining Sydney Samson’s Work It (Hardwell Remix) together with the magical voice of Bob Marley gained him local attention as a DJ/producer. His track Brazil resulted in a breakthrough internationally as no other than Roger Sanchez started to support his track. Not only Artists such as Hardwell, Nicky Romero, EDX, and Thomas Gold started to draw attention to this young DJ/producer, but also the Swiss agency called WDB Management to which he’s signed right now. Kura has come a long way and we’re curious which favorite plugins/gear he started using over the years. We recently caught up with KURA to gain insights into his music production process. Down below is the list of essential plugins & gear used by KURA.

Q.1 Top favourite synth plugins / Kontakt libraries

Answer: Nexus, Serum, Sylenth1, Omnisphere, Spire & more

1. Nexus: Easy to use, very good sample-based synth, with amazing sound quality.

2. Serum: One of the best sounding synths in the market, a must-have in all my productions.



3. Sylenth1: A classic synth that, very reliable, I’m using this for pads, mostly.

4. Omnisphere: A great sample-based synth with a powerful engine, great for inspiration

5. Spire: Another great plugin that I use in a lot of productions, comes with very good presets that you can use for inspiration and modulate to your linking.

Q.2. Top favourite Effects/Mixing/Mastering Plugins

Answer: Pro Q3, Kickstart & more

1. Fabfilter Pro Q: My favorite EQ, I use it in all my productions, clean and reliable.

2. Nicky Romero Kickstart: The best for sidechain, easy to use