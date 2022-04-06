Plugins & Gear used by Mako | The Essential Vol. 1 Catalog

Mako, originally, consisted of a duo called Alex Seaver & Logan Light. In 2017, made Logan decide to leave the group while Alex carried on. Their single Beam rose to prominence in the electronic music scene, played at festivals worldwide. Being consistent with releasing multiple hit songs every year, Mako collaborated with artists such as Steve Angello, Sander van Doorn, and Madison Beer. Mako’s melodic productions are well known across the globe. We recently caught up with him to gain insights into his music production process. Down below is the list of essential plugins & gear used by Mako.

Q.1 Top favourite synth plugins / Kontakt libraries

1. Spectrasonics Keyscape

2. Slate + Ash Cycles.



3. Olafur Arnalds Chamber Evolutions

4. u-he Diva

5. u-he Repro 5

Q.2. Top favourite Effects/Mixing/Mastering Plugins

1. Fabfilter Pro-Q

2. Valhalla Room

