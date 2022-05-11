Plugins & Gear used by Matt Faxx | The Essential Vol. 1 Catalog

David Ciekanski built himself a solid foundation for his career as a DJ/Producer within just 7 years. The young and talented musician can be found within the realms of Progressive House and Trance, established at labels such as Armada, Anjuna Deep, Mau5trap, and Black Hole Recordings. His EP ‘Circles/Aura Lusia’, debut album ‘Contrast’, and singles such as ‘Phantom’ gained Matt tons of exposure. The biggest artist within the dance scene such as Avicii, Pete Tong, Armin van Buuren, and Tiësto have supported Matt on various different occasions. We recently caught up with Matt Faxx to gain insights into their music production process. Down below is the list of essential plugins & gear used by Matt Faxx.

Q.1 Top favourite synth plugins / Kontakt libraries

Answer: Diva, Repro, Serum, Arturia CS80, Sylenth1 & more

1. u-he Diva: This is one of the synths I use the most, it’s perfect for basslines and lead synths. I usually do my own sounds in it, there are so many options that you can create anything.

2. U-he Repro 1 / 5: I grabbed those synths a year ago and I use them almost every time, mostly for bass and chords.



3. Serum: I always used it ever since it has been released, it permits me to create complex sounds and use them as fillers in my productions.

4. Arturia CS 80: I love the pads presets in this one.

5. Sylenth1: it’s one of my go-to since I started producing music back in 2010. I like to use it when I want some old-school sounds.

Q.2. Top favourite Effects/Mixing/Mastering Plugins

Answer: Fabfilter Pro Q3, Ableton Core Plugins & more

1. Fabfilter Pro Q3: I’ve been using it for a couple of years now and I love how flexible it is. I like the dynamic EQing, it really saves you a mix.

2. Ableton Core Plugins (compressor, glue compressor, saturator): I love to use ……..