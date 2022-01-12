Plugins & Gear used by Maxim Lany | The Essential Vol. 1 Catalog

By Hemant Khatri 532

Belgian DJ/Producer, Maxim Lany has been deeply involved in the electronic music industry for quite a while. With 20+ years of experience behind the decks and as an established artist, Maxim has developed a massive fan following across the globe especially well-known in Belgium and Asia. One of his most popular hits is his song ‘Renaissance’. Amalgamating influences from House and Techno, the club-friendly track received support from some massive artists such as David Guetta, Tale Of Us, Solomon, Kölsh, and Jamie Jones. Recently, we spoke to Maxim to gain insights into his music production process. Down below is the list of Plugins & Gear used by Maxim Lany and what he has to say about them.

Q.1 Top favourite synth plugins / Kontakt libraries

Answer: Serum, Straylight, JUP-8 V3, Synplant & Tyrell N6

1. SERUM: This is the single best Synth plugin for me in the last couple of years. Super easy to use and constantly offering new banks with amazing new sounds. A real treat to work fast and create your idea without losing its essence.





2. STRAYLIGHT (KONTAKT NI): This one is a bit more complicated but an amazing new generation Synth plugin with more complex sounds and able to match with ROLI. It’s good for bringing layers and deeper vibes to your tracks. It takes a longer time to get to know this one.





3. JUP-8 V3: For me one of the classic synths and one of the first I had back in the day. A lot of those sounds still sound fresh today and it teaches you how a real synth would work. A must-have in my opinion.

4. ROB PAEPEN SubBoomBass2: This is a really good one to get some fast inspiration in terms of low end and toms and thus to get that groove around your kick. It’s not so easy to use but definitely worth getting this one in the long term.

5. SONIC CHARGE SYNPLANT: This is an older one, totally underrated but so nasty to get weird sounds and additions into your track. It’s not too expensive either.

6. U-HE TYRELLN6: A FREE plugin that’s really good to get some easy inspiration into your music. Usually, I get to create the first layer of a track with this and then work on it later on with a more complex synth to get the big sound.

Q.2. Top favourite Effects/Mixing/Mastering Plugins

Answer: Endless Smile, Sausage Fattener, AlterBoy & more

1. Dada Life Endless Smile & Sausage Fattener: These two are not overhyped, they just really kick ass. So easy to use and bring real value to your sound. Don’t hesitate.





2. Soundtoys AlterBoy: Amazing for working on ……..

Image Credits: Maxim Lany Facebook