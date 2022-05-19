Plugins & Gear used by MitiS | The Essential Vol. 1 Catalog

Joseph Torre, better known within the electro house scene as MitiS, was a trained classical pianist from a young age. Both his exquisite performances and his productions stand out from the rest because of his blend between aggressive club music and his piano roots. As Joseph mentioned: “I find myself unable to stop making phat basses, heavy beats, and throwing melodies into the mix… I can’t think of anything else more appetizing; It’s the new age Classical.” His productions are counting millions of streams across all platforms. We can safely say MitiS is an artist in the purest sense, and we want to everything about his music production secrets. We recently caught up with MitiS to gain insights into his music production process. Down below is the list of essential plugins & gear used by MitiS.

Q.1 Top favourite synth plugins / Kontakt libraries

Answer: Sylenth1, Spire, Exhale Kontakt Library & more

1. Sylenth1

2. Spire



3. Exhale Kontakt Library

Q.2. Top favourite Effects/Mixing/Mastering Plugins

Answer: Anything by Waves, love the stereo effect and doubler for effects