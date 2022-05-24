Plugins & Gear used by MR.BLACK | The Essential Vol. 1 Catalog

MR.BLACK came to the limelight catering to his multiple releases on Hardwell’s Revealed Recordings. His tracks have reached the no. 1 spot on Beatport charts in the past and also have been supported by DJ’s such as Martin Garrix, David Guetta, and Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike. Besides his own project, he got the opportunity to co-produce for Madonna and make soundtracks for TV commercials and several brands. His productions attract a wide range of audiences within the electro house, psytrance, and techno genres. We recently caught up with MR.BLACK to gain insights into his music production process. Down below is the list of essential plugins & gear used by MR.BLACK.

Q.1 Top favourite synth plugins / Kontakt libraries

Answer: Nexus, Serum, Diva, Massive & more

1. Nexus – I really like the sounds of the presets, they already sound amazing and it really helps the workflow.

2. Serum – This instrument is extremely helpful for me when it comes to synthesizing sounds. It has multiple oscillators and cool FX.



3. Diva – There are essential lead sounds that are very unique in my opinion. I like to play with them and add extra FX and automation.

4. Massive – The name says it all. One of my favorite plugins since I started producing. It has effects that sound amazing, it’s very diverse and fits almost every production of mine. One of the go-to plugins for me when I’m producing.

5. Omnisphere – This plugin is very heavy but it’s definitely worth it. It has special present banks for strings, drums, pads that I really like to use in the breakdowns usually.

6. Vocodex – This vocoder is really unique. I like to write chords with it on the vocals. It has multiple modes and this way you can find various effects that you can use on different types of sounds. Extremely helpful to spice up the toplines in my productions.

Q.2. Top favourite Effects/Mixing/Mastering Plugins

Answer: LFO Tool, Pro Q3 & more

1. LFO Tool – Super easy to work with and create sidechain.

2. Pro-Q 3 – This is my main EQ that I’m using on almost everything ……..