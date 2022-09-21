Plugins & Gear used by R3hab | The Essential Vol. 1 Catalog

R3hab is a Dutch DJ and producer and has worked with a staggering amount of big artists. He has collaborated with Katy Perry, Rihanna, Rammstein, Steve Aoki, Lady Gaga & many more. He came into the scene with his first track signed to Afrojack’s record label. The major breakthrough of his career was his debut album “Trouble”, which gained over 500 million streams independently. R3hab has a very unique take on dance & pop music. We recently caught up with R3hab to gain insights into his music production process. Down below is the list of essential plugins & gear used by R3hab.

Q.1 Top favorite synth plugins / Kontakt libraries

Answer: Xfer Serum, LennarDigital Sylenth, u-He Diva & more

1. Xfer Serum: Endless possibilities and sounds truly great for anything, one of my go-to’s for basses and leads.

2.LennarDigital Sylenth – A classic that’s very quick and easy to tweak. I use it for bass/sub bass, for “Juno” kind of pads, and for any kind of Moog-type sounds.



3. u-He Diva – Very fat analog emulation with unrivaled sound quality. Love its different modes for each section of the signal path.

4. Spectrasonics Omnisphere – Big, diverse and beautiful sounds; great synth for pianos, organic bells, kalimbas, hip hop plucks, analog pads, analog basses.

5. Native Instruments Kontakt – So many libraries! Great for acoustic stuff especially. Using it a lot for pianos, orchestral sounds, etc.

6. Korg M1 – Fantastic emulation with some classic housey sounds you can’t do without.

7. Reveal Sound Spire – Great-sounding analog synth. Especially love the non-standard waveforms and the effects section.

8. Native Instruments Battery – A great tool for loading a bunch of drum samples, tuning them and playing around with them.

Q.2. Top favourite Effects/Mixing/Mastering Plugins

Answer: Melda MDynamicEq, SSL G Bus compressor & more

1. Melda MDynamicEq: This is what I use for 90% of all EQing. It’s very precise, easy to use, and lightweight.

2. UAD SSL G Bus Compressor Legacy: I don’t know if it is the most accurate……….

