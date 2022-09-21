Plugins & Gear used by Sevenn | The Essential Vol. 1 Catalog

Sevenn is a California-based producer & DJ. His first release, “Colors of the Rainbow” was an instant hit and received the support of many big artists in the space. He has generated over 700 million streams to date. He is known for his own style of music called Hybrid Techno. His track with Tiësto “BOOM” is his biggest hit to date. We recently caught up with Sevenn to gain insights into his music production process. Down below is the list of essential plugins & gear used by Sevenn.

Q.1 Top favorite synth plugins / Kontakt libraries

Answer: Diva, Native Instruments Pharlight (Kontakt), Avenger & more

1. Diva – I absolutely love the phatness in Diva, also the detuning functions that make the sound very lifelike and organic, like a real instrument.

2. Native Instruments Pharlight (Kontakt) – Native Instruments Pharlight library is phenomenal also, great granular function as well as the craziest and most unique sounding pads you’ll ever hear/create.

3. Avenger – I saved avenger for last because it’s an absolute beast, literally limitless. I love to sample my own sounds and throw them back into avenger for more spice

Q.2. Top favourite Effects/Mixing/Mastering Plugins

Answer: Ableton Native Plugins, Kramer Tape & more

1. Ableton Native Plugins: Ableton native plugins are just the best, so light and fast they never let you down

2. Kramer Tape: Waves series is a must……….

Image Credits: Sevenn