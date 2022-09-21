Plugins & Gear used by SLVR | The Essential Vol. 1 Catalog

SLVR is a music producer based out of Milan, Spain. SLVR states that his own music style is “Booshi” which means a high-quality product with some lines to the underground. His astonishing music releases got him to play alongside the biggest DJs in the world such as Martin Garrix, Marshmello, Tchami, and Crookers. We recently caught up with SLVR to gain insights into his music production process. Down below is the list of essential plugins & gear used by SLVR.

Q.1 Top favorite synth plugins / Kontakt libraries

Answer: Serum, Sylenth, Exhale Output & more

1. Serum – so many modulations possible, it never gets boring.

2. Sylenth – old but gold, can’t work without this vst especially for leads and top melodies

3. Exhale Output – insane tool for creating chops from scratch

4. Analog Strings Output – this is a very unique plugin, I’m used to working with it every time I have to write down an emotional breakdown

5. Hive – easy and useful, there are a lot of good presets from bass to pads

Q.2. Top favourite Effects/Mixing/Mastering Plugins

Answer: Echoboy, VintageVerb Room & more

1. Echoboy: this is a unique plugin to create an outstanding stereo design

2. VintageVerb Room: honestly the best plugin……….

Image Credits: Giovanni A Mocchetti (Press)