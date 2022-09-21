Plugins & Gear used by Sultan + Shepard | The Essential Vol. 1 Catalog

By Attila Jordan Blesgen 2.25k

Sultan + Shepard is DJ/producer who had their first release on mighty John Digweed`s Bedrock label. They have had some massive releases with Tiësto and Dillon Francis and remixed songs for Coldplay, Ed Sheeran, Madonna, and Lady Gaga in their career. Till now the duo is one of the biggest players in the melodic dance music industry. We recently caught up with Sultan + Shepard to gain insights into their music production process. Down below is the list of essential plugins & gear used by Sultan + Shepard.

Q.1 Top favorite synth plugins / Kontakt libraries

Answer: Noir Felt (Kontakt), Diva, reFX Nexus & more

1. Noir Felt (Kontakt) – beautiful soft touch and weird piano fx. Been using it on all our latest productions

2. Diva – Been heavily using this synth- love the thinness and various arp patterns. Responsible for a lot of the sounds on our album.

3. reFX Nexus – It may be old but some of the sounds still rock.

4. Philharmonik 2 – Go to for beautiful strings.

5. Sylenth1 – Has it ever not sounded good on a record? So easy to use and still go back to the pads on it.

Q.2. Top favourite Effects/Mixing/Mastering Plugins

Answer: 2C- B2 Reverb/Dimension expander, Soundtoys- EchoBoy & more

1. 2C- B2 Reverb/Dimension expander:This plugin has become essential. Hands down the best reverb we have found. Took our production to outer space!

2. Soundtoys- EchoBoy: We’ve been using this plugin……….

