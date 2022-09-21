Plugins & Gear used by Talla 2XLC | The Essential Vol. 1 Catalog

Talla 2XLC is one of the most influential DJ/producers. He is considered one of the godfathers of the commercial and mainstream music we know today. Talla 2XLC also has a techno club in Germany where the likes of Paul van Dyk, Sven Väth and other big DJs have played. He is still releasing music and has had a steady stream of releases in the last few years. We recently caught up with Talla 2XLC to gain insights into his music production process. Down below is the list of essential plugins & gear used by Talla 2XLC.

Q.1 Top favorite synth plugins / Kontakt libraries

Answer: Arturia V – Collection 8, Heavyocity – Damage 2, u-he Diva & more

1. Arturia V – Collection 8 – The Arturia V Collection finds a place in any track, because of the big selection of emulated analog synths we always find Something that fits in a Track.

2. Heavyocity – Damage 2 – The Damage 2 Kontakt library is the ideal pack for deep and DARK effect Sounds. The flexibility of Kontakt lets you create the right atmosphere for a Track.

3. u-he Diva

4. Sonic Academy ANA 2

5. u-he Repro 5

Q.2. Top favourite Effects/Mixing/Mastering Plugins

Answer: Fabfilter Total Bundle, Softube Consoles – Empirical Labs & British class A & more

1. Fabfilter Total Bundle: The FabFilter Bundle takes place in all of our main mixing work.

2. Softube Consoles – Empirical Labs & British class A: The Softube Console Controller……….

