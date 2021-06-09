Plugins used by Habstrakt

Bass house producer Habstrakt has been actively streaming on Twitch sharing his musical prowess with aspiring music producers. Gathering the information from his live streams, here you will find the list of plugins used by Habstrakt. This list will hopefully give some insight and inspiration for your future electronic music productions.

1. Fabfilter Pro L2

One of the most famous and versatile limiters out there. It is very transparent and a go-to for many producers and mastering engineers. This limiter is mostly used to increase the overall level or loudness of a signal without the artifacts that lower quality limiters tend to produce.

2. Fabfilter Pro Q 3

Probably the most used plugin in any production is the equalizer. Fabfilter Pro Q 3 equalizer is top-notch, featuring linear phase, zero-latency, and unique Natural Phase modes. The only downside for this eq is that it is a bit CPU insensitive in comparison to its competitors.

3. DMG Audio EQuality

This EQ might not have the best user interface but it is a beast and on top of that it uses very little CPU power. When using many instances of vst plugins you will feel the difference with this eq. It is an amazing tool as it has a +/- 36db range and filters up to 48db sweepable frequencies.

4. Valhalla Room

Valhalla Room is a true stereo algorithmic reverb and has a natural flawless sound. This reverb can create ambiances, rooms, halls, plate sounds, modulated spaces, and more.

5. Xfer Serum

Programmed by Steve Duda, this plugin has made its way into most productions we hear today in modern electronic music. Serum is a wavetable synthesizer that has many ways of interacting within itself, with envelopes and LFO’s that can be selected to modulate different parameters in a way not many synthesizers can, giving that edge to Serum that has captivated many, to making or loading your own wavetables and twitching them with a simple drag and drop.

6. S1 Stereo Imager

S1 is a stereo imager, it works by expanding or contracting the width of a stereo sound, turning it into mono, or giving more width, but be warned, a little goes a long way as it can create phasing issues if misused.

7. Arturia Jupiter 8V

Jupiter 8v is the latest emulation by Arturia of the original Roland Jupiter synthesizer that is considered by many as the best synthesizer ever made. Creating 80’s pads, amazing leads, brass, and bass sounds is easy and can be spiced up with the newly added modulation step sequencer. It has three LFOs and an advanced panel that lets you add personalized dynamic response and last but not least, the digital fx panel with 11 new effects.

8. Valhalla Vintage Verb

Valhalla Vintage Verb is an emulation of the 70’s and 80’s reverbs. It has 18 different reverb algorithms. The color knob lets you switch in between 70’s, 80’s and NOW, but there are some differences. The 70’s “color” gives you a darker feeling and a bit of random noises that feels vintage. The 80’s is very much like the 70’s but with fewer artifacts and it is a bit brighter. NOW is the clean and colorless option of them making it a modern option without all the funky artifacts.

9. Voxengo Span

This is the most popular free spectrum analyzer plugin in the market. It is a real-time “fast Fourier transform” audio spectrum analyzer. Very low on CPU compared to some that can do the same. Use it in Mid-Side, Stereo mode, or even multi-channel analysis, which can let you see two different channels or groups at the same time in the interface.

10. Rave Generator

Rave Generator is a very old rompler, It is a free vst plugin that has many famous electronic signature sounds from the 90’s rave/hardcore. This old-school rave stab plugin is one of the only left in use from that era.

Ableton stock plugins

The list of plugins used by Habstrakt includes many Ableton stock vst’s, as he relies heavily on them for his productions. Some of the plugins he used during his live streams include:

1. Operator: Classic subtractive & additive + FM synthesizer.

2. Overdrive: Distortion plugin

3. Saturator: Saturation plugin

4. OTT: Over the top compressor

5. EQ Eight: Equalizer

6. Frequency Shifter: Audio effect that moves frequencies up or down

7. Auto Pan: Panning effect

