iZotope Ozone 9 Black Friday Sale

Mastering AU/VST Plugin

Ozone 9 is one of the best mastering tools available. The simplicity and no. of features included within this beast of a plugin are immaculate. Ozone 9 uses Artificial intelligence that can help you in finding the perfect mastering settings for your track as quickly as possible.

Features:

Master Rebalance

Imager

Track Referencing

Maximizer

Dynamic EQ

Exciter

& more

Black Friday Deal Price: $199 (discounted from $499)

Grab the deal