iZotope Ozone 9 Black Friday Sale

By
5

Mastering AU/VST Plugin

Ozone 9 is one of the best mastering tools available. The simplicity and no. of features included within this beast of a plugin are immaculate. Ozone 9 uses Artificial intelligence that can help you in finding the perfect mastering settings for your track as quickly as possible.

Features:

  • Master Rebalance
  • Imager
  • Track Referencing
  • Maximizer
  • Dynamic EQ
  • Exciter

& more

Black Friday Deal Price: $199 (discounted from $499)

 

Hemant has been actively involved in the dance music industry with over 2 years of experience. Currently working as a Project Manager and heading the We Rave You Tech division. Get in touch via email or Instagram

[email protected]