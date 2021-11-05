iZotope Ozone 9 Black Friday Sale
Mastering AU/VST Plugin
Ozone 9 is one of the best mastering tools available. The simplicity and no. of features included within this beast of a plugin are immaculate. Ozone 9 uses Artificial intelligence that can help you in finding the perfect mastering settings for your track as quickly as possible.
Features:
- Master Rebalance
- Imager
- Track Referencing
- Maximizer
- Dynamic EQ
- Exciter
& more
Black Friday Deal Price: $199 (discounted from $499)
