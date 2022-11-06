Production Music Live (PML) Black Friday Deals on Sample Packs & Courses
With more than 400+ tutorials, 30+ courses, project files, and sample packs, Production Music Live boasts a vast library of music production materials. Production Music Live has already begun its Black Friday sale a month ahead of time. At an attractive price, they are promoting their top sample packs, bundles, courses, project files, and much more. The finest Black Friday offers on plugins, sample packs, bundles, presets, and courses are listed on our dedicated Black Friday landing page, so be sure to check it out as well.
This clearly is Production Music Live’s biggest sale of the year. Nothing could be further from the truth right now. There are plenty of products available in their Black Friday 2022 sale. Our top picks from the deal are:
- Everything Bundle 2021 (93% OFF)
- All Courses Bundle 2021 (86% OFF)
- All Sounds Bundle 2021 (93% OFF)
- Melodic House Accelerator – Bundle (75% OFF)
- Dimensions – Serum Presets: Melodic Techno Vol.2 (20% OFF)
- Diva Presets Bundle (45% OFF)
- Course: Melodic Techno Track from Start to Finish Vol. 2
- Masterclass: Ben Böhmer – In the studio (60% OFF)
- Deep & Tech House Songstarters (52% OFF)
- Beginners Bundle (62% OFF)
- Deep Premium Drum Pack Bundle (42% OFF)
- Ableton Beginners Class (66% OFF)
- Beginners Course: Ableton Live 11 – Making a track from scratch to finish (50% OFF)
Although Ableton is used to record the lessons, every step can be completed using any other DAW. Every genre, particularly techno, afro house, melodic house and progressive house, can use the sample packs. Before it’s too late, take advantage of their best packages, courses, masterclasses, and sample packs during Production Music Live Black Friday Sale.
Grab the deal
Next article: Waves early Black Friday Deals on VST Plugins 2022
Image Credits: Production Music Live