reFX Nexus Black Friday Sale 2023

Nexus by reFx is renowned for the most extensive sound banks and libraries out of all the VSTs out there. Backed by the likes of KSHMR, Tiesto, DallasK, the plugin is a ROM Synthesizer that delivers sounds that are at par with the sonic quality of top-end hardware. Having recently launched the third edition of Nexus that boasts an interface with increased user-friendliness than its previous counterparts, reFx has ensured their flagship product’s market dominance for the years to come.

Black Friday Deal: There are currently no black Friday deals on reFx Nexus VST plugin.

Price: Starting at $249

