Rekordbox is now compatible with Google Drive’s Sync function

By Feron 114

Pioneer DJ has unveiled the latest iteration of its Rekordbox DJ software, version 6.7.4, which adds expanded cloud library functionality through integration with Google Drive. This builds on the company’s previous platform updates focused on streamlining and simplifying DJ workflow and music management.

| 20 Best VST Plugins of 2023 – Click here to checkout

Last year’s 6.6.4 update introduced the ability to analyze complete track libraries direct from Dropbox cloud storage. Now, Rekordbox further expands cloud capabilities by enabling two-way sync with Google Drive. Users can upload music files and playlists to Google Drive for seamless access across devices and locations.

According to Pioneer DJ, this cloud integration makes Rekordbox an even more powerful tool for managing music libraries and preparing DJ sets. The company has progressively augmented Rekordbox from a basic utility software into a versatile platform for streamlining the modern DJ experience, whether in the club or on the move.

Notable recent enhancements include the launch of the Rekordbox iOS app, which enables editing and organizing a collection on mobile, and advanced library analysis features like automatic BPM detection. By partnering with Google Drive, Pioneer DJ aims to provide DJs with more flexibility and convenience to manage and access their music libraries on cloud storage.

More information can be found here.

Next article: Spotify DJ continues to expand launch of beta software globally

Image Credits: Rekordbox